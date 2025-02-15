John Mousinho has confidence Adil Aouchiche can be Pompey’s difference maker in their Championship survival bid.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aouchiche is under consideration to be handed his first start since arriving from the Stadium of Light on deadline day, as Mousinho’s side go to the Kassam Stadium this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey are viewing the Frenchman as an option who brings something different to their attack, with the craft and guile to unlock opposing defences.

Mousinho was impressed with how Aouchiche adapted to being plunged into a game with the physicality on show in the Bluebirds win. Now he has to weigh up whether the loan arrival is ready to be thrown in from the outset against Gary Rowett’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Confident

‘The most important thing for us was we were confident of putting him on in the middle of the pitch (against Cardiff), as that 10 in a physical game.

‘By and large the midfield was being bypassed by both teams, so it was really important for him to land on seconds and show composure.

‘I think physically when we conceded set-pieces, he got in the right slot and did his job. There was also one at the other end where he kept it alive with a header at the back post.

‘I think so (he brings something different), that’s why we signed him. We wanted to bring in players who can make a difference at this level and then provide something different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘If you look at the three 10s we have - Callum Lang, Christian Saydee and Adil - they are three completely different players. They gave us some nice options.’