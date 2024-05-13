LATEST: Portsmouth boss reveals picture over right-back deals with former Arsenal man’s future in balance
John Mousinho has outlined his requirements to fill Pompey’s right-back position in the Championship.
And the Blues boss revealed second-tier experience will not be a necessity for those who are brought in to operate down the right flank next term.
The right-back role could be a major area of focus in the coming months, after some surprise calls were made following the release of Pompey’s retained list.
Joe Rafferty’s contract will not be renewed, despite the Scouser being a key component of the side which soared to the League One title.
And the option on former Arsenal defender Zak Swanson’s contract wasn’t taken, with the Blues looking to structure terms to factor in the 23-year-old’s fitness issues.
The door has been left open for Swanson, but Mousinho knows Pompey could be shopping for two new additions in that department this summer.
Mousinho explained he’s looking for the right blend of attributes between the pair who will be vying to start in that area of pitch in the 2024-25 campaign.
Pompey want to place emphasis on having pace and attacking attributes, along with defensive solidity in that department. Those qualities will trump having players who’ve operated in the Championship before.
When asked if he’s looking for two right-backs, Mousinho said: ‘Potentially. That is a position we’re certainly going to have to fill with one and potentially with two. It’s one of the positions we’re going to have to be all guns blazing on.
‘It doesn’t really matter to us in terms of experience and whether the players have played at the level before. It’s about whether we think they can play at the level now.
‘I think there’s going to be plenty of options.
‘We’d probably like a balance in terms of the two right-backs, with one being a more steady and defensive type and one being maybe being slightly more attacking.
‘I think we achieved that in both of the full-back positions this season, with Connor and Jack along with Zak and Joe as well. I think that’s something we’ll want to achieve again next season.’
