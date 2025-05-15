Latest: Portsmouth starlet’s future revealed after Championship breakthrough

Pompey boss John Mousinho has been discussing the Brisbane Roar signing’s first months in the Championship - and what his Fratton future holds.

Thomas Waddingham will remain at Fratton Park next season after his Championship breakthrough.

Pompey will resist the temptation to send the Aussie striker out on loan in the 2025-26 campaign to continue his English football education.

And John Mousinho has tasked the January arrival with challenging Colby Bishop for playing time, after making his breakthrough this term.

Mousinho feels Waddingham moved up the striker pecking order, in the wake of sealing a three-and-a-half-year-deal at Fratton Park and joining from A-League outfit Brisbane Roar.

The Australian under-23 international grabbed his maiden goal on his debut at West Brom in January, before going to get five appearances under his belt.

There’s evidently a long way for the 20-year-old to go to make the grade, raising the prospect of a loan stay away from PO4 to help Cairns-born front man continue his development.

Mousinho made it clear, however, he has no intention of doing that with Waddingham’s pathway with Pompey moving forward.

With Mark O’Mahony returning to Brighton after his loan stay and Kusini Yengi being released, Waddingham is the only out-and-out striker in the senior group currently with Bishop.

Christian Saydee is still in the building, though the powerful attacker has been utilised largely in a deeper role and has been told he can leave this summer.

Pompey striker Thomas Waddingham.. Pic: Jason Brown | The News

Mousinho is unequivocal Waddingham will stay in his squad moving forward next season.

He said: ‘We’re really excited about Tom and have brought him into the football club more as a long-term project, knowing he could probably impact things this year.

‘He very quickly put himself above a couple of the other centre-forwards we have in the building, which is a real compliment to Tom.

Thomas Waddingham’s goals and appearances

2022-23 Brisbane Roar 5 appearances, 4 goals (Australia Cup) 2023-24 Brisbane Roar 24 appearances, 7 goals (A League and Australia Cup) 2024-25 Brisbane Roar & Pompey 11 appearances, 4 goals (A League)5 appearances, 1 goal (Championship)

‘That (going up the pecking order) wasn’t because we have him for next season, but because we think he is more than good enough.

‘He needs to keep going with that, he’s got some real stiff competition to get into the side with Colby here.

‘There’s no rush with Tom, though, which is the most important thing. We’ve got to make sure he comes back in pre-season fit and he goes again next season.

‘There’s no intention of letting Tom going anywhere.’

Coventry landmark for Pompey hopeful

A landmark for Waddingham arrived last month, when he was handed his full Championship bow in the 1-0 defeat at Coventry.

The starlet, who bagged 15 goals in 39 appearances for Roar, didn’t look out of place against Frank Lampard’s side as he got a 55-minute outing under his belt against the play-off.

What Waddingham offered on that night as he went up against a physical central defensive pairing in Bobby Thomas and Liam Kitching, shaped up promisingly for his future.

Mousinho added: ‘Tom gave the Coventry centre-halves a tough night and we’ve seen how close Coventry went to making it to Wembley.

‘They’ve been brilliant all year and I thought he gave them a lot of problems.’