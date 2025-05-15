Hunt for striker firepower on as Portsmouth chase Championship marksman

Kusini Yengi has left and Christian Saydee has been told he can go. That now puts a transfer focus on a new Pompey striker this summer. Here’s the latest.

Pompey’s hunt for Championship firepower is on.

John Mousinho has confirmed the Blues are chasing a marksman to make a mark in the second tier next season.

The Blues boss has discussed the dynamics of the number nine position next term, as he acknowledged the need for fresh blood in that position.

Mousinho stated he wants to run with three strikers in the 2025-26 season, which he feels will give him adequate cover in the key area.

Pompey took the decision to release Kusini Yengi as they announced their retained list on Tuesday, with the Aussie striker’s exit the headline news.

Mousinho can, of course, call upon Colby Bishop who looks set to remain the first choice leading the line, after stepping up successfully to the Championship following heart surgery.

Youngster Thomas Waddingham is the other orthodox choice in the striker department, though Pompey can also still call upon the services of Christian Saydee. Mousinho yesterday confirmed, however, they will not stand in Saydee’s way if he is able to secure regular first-team football away from PO4 next season.

With Bishop sidelined until last November, Pompey recruited Elias Sorensen and Mark O’Mahony which gave them four out-and-out strikers after the Magic Man’s return.

Mousinho explained he sees three as the magic number next season - with the chase on for a new face there.

He said: ‘Mark (O’Mahony) has gone back and we’ve let Kas (Yengi) go as well.

‘Chris (Saydee) is still a number nine, so it depends on what happens with him this summer. It’s not necessarily a priority, but we’re looking at it.

‘This time last year we were set with our centre forwards, we were really happy with Chris, Kas and Colby going into the season. That obviously changed with Colby’s heart surgery, but this season I’d say there’s definitely some scope there.

‘We probably ended up with one extra (striker), because with Colby out there was then the chance to bring in Eli (Sorensen) and Mark because we were trying to replace what we’d lost in Colby.

‘So we were probably one over in terms of numbers, so if you’re looking at numbers for next year we’d probably go with three centre forwards.’

On Leeds and Burnley marksmen outscored Pompey striker

There’s no doubt Bishop will likely start the season as first choice, after his excellent maiden season at Championship level.

Bishop’s place at the head of the pecking order was well justified, but that also meant the £500,000 shouldering a weight of striking burden.

Mousinho added: ‘I think Colby started every game he was available for, after he came back and had the initial substitute’s appearance.

‘Last year I was probably comfortable chopping and changing him towards the back end of the season, but this year I thought he was immense. He was so good.

‘He was brilliant when he scored and even when he didn’t, he was a huge part of what we were able to do from November onwards.’