League One boss makes transfer admission amid links to released Portsmouth defender

The Latics boss has opened up on the impending transfer window following links with a Portsmouth player

After links emerged claiming Wigan Athletic were keen to sign the soon-to-be ex-Pompey defender Joe Rafferty, the Latics boss Shaun Maloney has opened up on the club’s transfer plans, admitting they already have ‘three or four offers’ in for players.

Wigan finished twelfth in the 2023/24 League One campaign and Maloney is now set for a busy summer transfer window as the club eyes a spot in next season’s promotion play-offs. Five senior players were released from the first-team squad and a further seven loan players returned to their parent clubs as the DW Stadium prepares to welcome several new faces ahead of what the boss hopes to be a very ‘special’ 2024/25 campaign.

The Latics will also be boosted by the lifting of their transfer embargo, which had prevented them from paying out even modest fees in the previous two transfer windows, but one of their reportedly prime targets is the free agent Rafferty.

The 30-year-old was a surprise feature on John Mousinho’s released list of players for many Pompey fans. The defender himself admitting to being ‘shocked’ and ‘gutted’ at the decision that saw him depart Fratton Park following such a successful season.

“I don't want to shout from the rooftops, but we've got three or four offers already in for players, and I expect the same amount again this week," added Maloney.

"Holidays haven't started yet for me or our head of recruitment, I want things done as quickly as possible, because pre-season is completely booked, and has been for a number of weeks. "I want as many of the new signings with us on day one of pre-season training here with us...it's hard work, but maybe we can rest when we've got a few faces through the door.