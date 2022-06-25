Here are the latest headlines.

Wayne Rooney leaves Derby

Wayne Rooney is leaving Derby.

The former Manchester United striker informed the Rams of his decision to step down as manager on Friday, with immediate effect.

In a statement, the 36-year-old claimed the club should be led by someone new who hasn’t been affected by the current ownership situation.

He said: ‘I met with the administrators to inform them of my decision that it was time for me to leave the club.

‘In fairness to them, they tried tremendously hard to change my decision but my mind was made up.

‘My time at the club has been a rollercoaster of emotions, both highs and lows, but I have to say that I have enjoyed the challenge.

‘Personally, I feel the club now needs to be led by someone with fresh energy and not affected by the events that have happened over the last eighteen months. I will remember my time at Derby with great pride and affection and would like to thank all my staff, players and of course the fans for their incredible support.

‘I will never forget you and hope to see you all again in the near future and in happier times.’

‘I wish you all the best and much success for the future.’

However, reports suggest businessmen David Clowes is closing in on a deal to take over the Rams.

Charlton interest in Owls man

Charlton are closing in on former Sheffield Wednesday defender Chey Dunkley, according to reports.

The Star have claimed the Addicks are edging closer to a deal for the 30-year-old, who was released by the Owls at the end of his contract.

The former Wigan captain spent two seasons at Hillsborough after arriving from the DW Stadium in 2020.

But injuries severely hampered his time at Wednesday - reducing him to just 36 outings, with his last appearance coming in April.

New Charlton boss Ben Garner continues his summer improvements with Dunkley set to be the latest name announced following Joe Wollacott’s move to The Valley on Thursday.

And the central defender could be the ideal replacement for ex-Pompey captain Jason Pearce, who confirmed his retirement earlier in the summer.

Owls swoop for Tigers striker

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly edging closer to a deal for Hull striker Malik Wilks.

Darren Moore’s summer rebuild at Hillsborough looks to continue with the 23-year-old set to be the latest name to join the Owls.

Sources claim the forward is keen to reunite with the Wednesday boss after the pair spent time together at Doncaster.

Last season, Wilks was hampered with injuries, which saw him score three goals in 20 outings for the Tigers.