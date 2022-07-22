That’s according to Gloucester Live, who claim the 22-year-old has been at The New Lawn hoping to impress manager Ian Burchnall ahead of a potential move.

The striker has linked up with the League One new boys after previously being part of the Blues set-up that travelled to Spain for a pre-season warm-weather training camp earlier this month.

The former Republic of Ireland under-18 and 21 international spent five days with Pompey in Murcia.

He scored after coming on as a substitute in the 2-0 victory against Qatar SC at the Pinatar Arena.

However, following the Blues’ return, manager Danny Cowley admitted he would not be pursuing a move for the former Southampton youngster.

Afolabi is free to explore a move following the expiry of his contract at Celtic, although the current Scottish Premiership champions have the option of another 12 months.

He’s also yet to feature for the Bhoys during his three years at Parkhead, instead spending loans spells at Dunfermline, Dundee, Ayr United and Airdrieonians.

It’s possible Afolabi could feature against Newport County in Forest Green’s remaining pre-season friendly on Saturday.

They kick off their League One season with a trip to Bristol Rovers on July 30.

Ipswich retain ‘significant’ Hirst hope

Ipswich retain a ‘significant interest’ in former Pompey loanee George Hirst following his return to Leicester.

According to the East Anglian Daily Times, Tractor Boys boss Kieran McKenna remains hopeful of bringing the 23-year-old to Portman Road this summer – despite already having a sizeable bid knocked back for the striker.

Hirst is currently back at the King Power Stadium after a successful loan stay at Fratton Park last season which saw him bag 13 goals over the second half of the season.

Blues boss Danny Cowley would love to have the former Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday man back on the south coast.

McKenna, though, isn’t ready to admit defeat, according to reports.

Despite signing Marcus Harness from Pompey, and having a host of attacking talent at Portman Road, Hirst remains a priority.

A Leicester decision on Hirst’s future still has to be made after a knock ruled the front man out of the Foxes’ recent pre-season training camp in the French Alps.