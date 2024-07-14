Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Championship transfer news and rumours from Portsmouth's 2024-25 league rivals

Transfer business continues to ramp up in the Championship, and although things have gone slightly quiet at Fratton Park, more signings are on the way.

That is according to the club’s sporting director Rich Hughes, who told The News recently that ‘everything is progressing quite nicely’ and there are three to four deals being worked on by Pompey as they look to add to the five new additions already made this summer.

Reuben Swann, Samuel Sivera, Jordan Williams, Jordan Archer and Josh Murhpy have all signed for John Mousinho’s side since their League One title triumph. As Pompey continue their business in the background, we round up the latest transfer news from around the Championship - including a big story from Portsmouth’s opening-day opponents Leeds United.

Leeds ‘agree’ deal for Kamara

Leeds have reportedly agreed to sell midfielder Glen Kamara to Ligue 1 club Stade Rennais for a fee in the region of €10m (£8.6m), according to reports from L’Equipe and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Kamara only arrived at Elland Road last summer after a deal reported to be worth around £5m was agreed with Scottish Premiership giants Rangers. Rennes wanted the midfielder last summer before he opted to move to Elland Road. He made 42 appearances last season as Daniel Farke’s side lost to Southampton in the Championship play-off final in May.

The Whites were not under pressure to sell the player after academy graduate Archie Gray moved to Tottenham Hotspur for £40m but it appears the chance to turn a profit on Kamara has resulted in his departure, with Leeds working to stay on the right side of the Championship's Profitability and Sustainability rules after missing out on promotion.

Bogle attracting interest

Amid the news of Kamara’s possible departure, it has emerged Leeds are reportedly interested in a move for Sheffield United right-back Jayden Bogle, who can also play in midfield and across the back-line. According to the Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, they will now pursue a deal for Bogle as they prepare an approach and seek to have a strong squad in place before Portsmouth visit West Yorkshire on August 10.

Bogle has just 12 months remaining on his contract with the Blades after a one-year extension was triggered by the club at the end of last season. If Bogle does not want to sign a new deal, Sheffield United will need to decide on cashing in or risk losing him for free in 12 months. He has played 103 times for the Blades since joining the club in the 2020 summer transfer window. Before that, he came through the academy at Derby County and made his professional debut with the Rams.

Owls and Baggies eye Ligue 1 free agent

West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday have both turned to the free agent market as they reportedly consider a move for out-of-contract French defender Mickael Nade. The 25-year-old has officially left Saint-Etienne after his deal ran out at the end of last month. He spent three seasons with the club, who were promoted to the French top flight last term with victory over Metz in the promotion play-off final.

Despite leaving Saint-Etienne, Nade is still in talks over a new deal but French outlet L’Equipe have reported both West Brom and Wednesday are keeping an eye on the situation. The French club are said to be keen to see the defender stay with the club and have made a contract offer. However, GFFN have claimed he is set to turn down that offer in a potential boost for the Owls and the Baggies.