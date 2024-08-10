Regan Poole has been out since the start of November. He won’t play for Pomepy against Leeds United. (Image: Pro Sport Images) | National World

Pompey face title favourites Leeds United at Elland Road in the EFL Championship on Saturday, August 10 at 12.30 pm.

For the first time in 12 years, Pompey will play a game in the second tier of English football. They've been as low as League Two, but after years of trying, it was John Mousinho who was the man to guide them back to the Championship.

As opponents come, Leeds might just be the toughest rival that they face. Out of the three teams relegated from the Premier League in 2023, both Leicester City and Southampton went up, with Leeds losing to Southampton in the play-off final.

They have lost a few key players such as Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville to Spurs and West Ham respectively, but they have managed to re-sign Joe Rodon and bring in Jayden Bogle and Joe Rothwell.

Pre-season is a time where you hope everyone comes through unscathed but that's not always the case. Some players have picked up some knocks and niggles, or are already nursing an injury from last season. Here, we take a look at who might not make it for the opening day clash, which is being shown live on Sky Sports+.

Pompey team news

Regan Poole is a long-term absentee having spent the last 10 months on the sidelines but is stepping up his recovery. The Wales international could return to training next week but it will be at least six weeks until he's considered for first-team action.

It's 'touch and go' as to whether Josh Murphy will be available for his competitive debut. He suffered an ankle injury against Charlton Athletic last Saturday and had to be brought off in the first-half. Mousinho did say he wasn't too concerned, but did cast a doubt as to whether the former Norwich City winger would be able to play.

He said: ‘Josh has had a scan today (Monday). His ankle swelled up pretty much straight away.

‘When we saw the challenge and there was a bit of contact on the ankle, we didn’t think it was too serious. But he’ll probably be touch and go for the weekend - which a bit of a blow because I think Josh has probably been the outstanding player so far in pre-season.

‘But it’s something we’re not too concerned about and hopefully we’ll have him back quickly.’

Tom McIntyre (hamstring) and Jacob Farrell (knee) are also unavailable for selection against Leeds. McIntyre, who made his debut against Northampton Town in February, suffered a broken ankle in that game and missed the remainder of their campaign. He recovered in time for pre-season, but suffered a tight hamstring against Wycombe Wanderers, That ruled him out for the tests against MK Dons and Charlton.

Farell, who joined for an undisclosed fee from Australian side Central Coast Mariners FC, suffered a knock on his knee in training, and that will prevent him from making his debut in Yorkshire.

Out: Jacob Farrell, Regan Poole and Tom McIntyre. Doubt: Josh Murphy.

Leeds United team news

Daniel Farke in his pre-match press conference reported a clean bill of health for his side. Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Farke said: "Everyone is available, so good news. We've rarely had this situation in my life for the first game when everyone is fit and ready to go.

“I'm also a bit surprised, when you work that hard [in pre-season] you usually have a little muscle injury. Credit to our physios and sports scientists and the players.

"We're a bit lucky there were no contact injuries [against Valencia], there was a dead leg for Jayden but he's ready to go. All the players are ready to go."

Out: None.