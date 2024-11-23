Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey are already working hard behind the scenes to bring another exciting new addition to Fratton Park.

The Blues, under owners Tornante, have spent circa £15m in recent years to ensure their famous old home is fit for purpose in the 21st century.

The installation of a modern TV gantry above the South Stand, along with a new-look Fratton End, are just some of the most recent significant infrastructure developments that have been completed to enhance the grand old lady’s standing in the game..

Meanwhile, a refurbished Victory Lounge and a soon-to-be finished smart-looking fan zone behind the Fratton End represent other measures designed to better the match-day experience for the thousands of supporters who follow the Blues.

Yet despite the notable investment and improvements, one vital issue still needs addressing for the modern football fan - wifi access inside the ground.

It’s an ongoing blot on the Fratton Park copybook, with supporters forced to rely on often-strained local network connections when looking to get the starting XI before kick-off, or at half-time when checking results elsewhere is a must.

Not for much longer, though - as revealed by Blues chief executive Andy Cullen in his latest Q&A with the club.

He said it was one of the next key infrastructure issues the club was looking to address, with one of the UK’s big network providers keen to assist and help reduce an outgoing that could potentially rise to as much as £750,000.

Cullen revealed: ‘That’s something else that’s very much on the big project plan.

‘You’re looking potentially at a stand alone system to improve wifi inside football stadiums. It’s between £500,000 to £750,000 to make that work.

‘However, we have begun discussions with one of the big network providers at the moment who wants to do some investment around Fratton Park and that might accelerate things at a much more acceptable cost for us to provide a greater range of wifi options for people in the stadium.

‘So, look out for that one. It’s a piece of work that’s ongoing but I hope to see us in a position where we can make that happen over the next 18 months to two years.’