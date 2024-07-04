Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s been a busy few weeks on the south coast, with Pompey now welcoming five new players to their squad.

However, business is far from over . Meanwhile, Blues boss John Mousinh has even admitted Fratton Park departures can’t be ruled out.

While Pompey fans wait to see what more transfer business is set to be completed this summer, here is the latest news from around the Championship...

Stoke City join race for Pompey target

However, the Potters could face heavy competition for Rak-Sakyi’s signature, with Nixon also crediting Sunderland, Queens Park Rangers, Luton Town and Blackburn Rovers with an interest.

Pompey had been eyeing up a potential move for the 21-year-old but at the end of last month, The News confirmed that the Blues would no longer be devoting too many of their resources in trying to bring the rising star to the south coast.

Rak-Sakyi enjoyed a successful season with Charlton Athletic in the 2022/23 season before breaking into the Eagles’ first-team last campaign. The right-sided winger made his first appearance of the campaign in an EFL Cup second-round fixture before going on to make his first Premier League appearance of the season against Nottingham Forest, replacing the injured Jeffrey Schlupp in the 26th minute.

While Crystal Palace have offered him a new contract this summer, he does look set on another loan move to the Championship for the 2024/25 campaign. It does, however, remains uncertain which lucky EFL second-tier side is set to be the winner of his services.

Coventry ‘working hard’ for Swedish star

Coventry City are said to be ‘working hard’ to sign the Hammarby goalkeeper Oliver Dovin. According to reports in Sweden, via Coventry Live, the Swedish star is said to the be the club’s ‘top priority’ this transfer window.

The Sky Blues had been linked with the 21-year-old star towards the end of last month when it was reported that an unnamed Championship club from England were interested in the goalkeeper. The most recent report, however, comes from Swedish football Journalist Daniel Kristoffersson who took to X to say: “Coventry City are working hard to sign Hammarby’s Oliver Dovin. The club hopes to finalise Bajen’s goalkeeper within the next few weeks.”

The journalist’s article in the Swedish newspaper Sport Bladet was then headlined: “Oliver Dovin on his way to Coventry.” Kristoffersson continued by detailing: “According to Sportbladet’s information, Coventry City in The Championship have the player as their top priority - and hope to be able to sign the player within the next few weeks. “Oliver Dovin has been Hammarby’s first goalkeeper for a long time now and this season he has been one of the top goalkeepers in the Allsvenskan. Even though he is only 21 years old, he has already managed two A international matches, eight U21 international matches and also played in 84 games for Hammarby.

