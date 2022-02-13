Portsmouth defender Haji Mnoga 'distressed' and 'distraught' after tackle that hospitalised Chesterfield striker Kabongo Tshimanga during National League loan appearance for Weymouth
Weymouth boss David Oldfield admitted on-loan Pompey defender Haji Mnoga is ‘distressed’ and ‘distraught’ after his tackle on Chesterfield’s Kabongo Tshimanga on Saturday saw the National League’s top scorer stretchered off and hospitalised.
The Terras manager also insisted the 19-year-old did not set out to hurt the striker in the 80th minute of their 1-1 draw at the Bob Lucas Stadium.
Chesterfield, who are now managed by former Blues boss Paul Cook, are awaiting news on Tshimanga after he required oxygen before being stretchered off and taken to hospital.
Mnoga wasn’t punished by referee Greg Rollason, while a foul wasn’t give given at the time of the challenge either.
However, Oldfield, who didn’t witness the tackle, said Weymouth were devastated for the 25-goal front man.
And he insisted the on-loan Blues defender was showing deep remorse at what happened.
Oldfield said: ‘He (Mnoga) is distressed. He is distraught.
‘I want to take this opportunity to put on record that there is no way he meant to hurt Kabongo.
‘I know Kabby from when he was a young player at Milton Keynes. He is a great player and he has done fantastically well over his career but this season in particular.
‘There is no chance that Haji meant to hurt him.
‘I have not seen the tackle back.
‘From my point of view, when Kabby received the ball in some space, I was a bit annoyed and I just turned my back and did not see clearly what happened.
‘We are devastated for the player and for Chesterfield but there was certainly no intent from us.
‘We certainly need to do all we can for Chesterfield’s player.’
Mnoga was making his seventh appearance for the Terras after joining the club at the start of January.
He was previously on loan at Bromley, but failed to get regular game time at the Hayes Lanes.
His last appearance for the Ravens was in their FA Cup defeat at the hands of Rotherham – when the defender was sent off for a ‘rash’ challenge on Chiedozie Ogbene six minutes after his half-time introduction at the New York Stadium.