Star of Pompey rivals faces discipline as he seeks exit from Norwich City

Following the brutal breaking news of Colby Bishop, the hunt for a new striker for Fratton Park is said to be well underway. Bishop’s recently discovered heart issue has forced the club to re-evaluate their forward options and while it was reported that the a potential deal had been agreed for the Esbjerg striker Elias Sorensen, the Blues head coach John Mousinho has remain tight-lipped on the situation.

With Sorensen not available as a free agent, Mousinho has refused to make any additional comments but assures fans the search for a new striker is underway. While we await news of a potential new frontman to arrive in PO4, here is the latest news from Pompey’s Championship rivals...

Norwich star disciplined as he seeks club exit

Norwich City star Adam Idah - who has spent the last six months on loan at Scottish Premiership giants Celtic - was left out of the Canaries’ friendly fixture against Hoffenheim due to disciplinary reasons. The head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup confirmed that the striker ‘reported late’ for a team flight on Sunday and was subsequently not selected to take to the pitch.

Idah, 23, enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Parkhead and earlier this summer, but the Scottish Premiership champions had a bid rejected to sign the Republic of Ireland striker on a permanent deal. It was reported that the Hoops’ opening offer was in the region of £4m but the Carrow Road outfit are hopeful of securing closer to £6m. Following the recent drama, however, Thorup may well change his tune.

Two weeks ago, Thorup had said that Idah ‘will be a valuable player’ for him following a club friendly against Club Brugges but speaking after Norwich’s 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim, Thorup told the media: “He reported late for the flight on Sunday, we decided he should come as quick as possible. Of course he could not be a part of this game today. There are some things we can accept and some things we cannot accept, this part we cannot accept it.”

Ex-Pompey target closes in on Southampton move

Former Pompey target Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is reportedly keen to move to the Blues’ fiercest rivals Southampton from Crystal Palace, according to Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge. The 21-year-old Eagles star has been the recipient of plenty of transfer speculation in recent weeks with a number of clubs - including Leeds, Sheffield United, Hull and Pompey - all said to be eyeing a loan deal.

Mousinho had been interested in a potential deal for the winger earlier in the summer but it was believed a move would be too tough to secure given the rising attention from so many other clubs.

The latest reports, however, indicate that it is now Southampton who wish to acquire Rak-Sakyi on a permanent deal. Speaking to Give MeSport, Bridge said of the potential move: “We are told that he would like to join Southampton. But would it be a season-long loan with a permanent, or a season-long loan in general?

“Palace ideally wanted to loan him to the Championship, but Southampton's interest might change that a little bit, and he would obviously be given more of a first-team opportunity at Southampton than Palace. So as it stands, he is keen to join Southampton, but Palace are more keen for him to learn in the Championship.”