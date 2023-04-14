Pompey rivals Ipswich win appeal against referee choice for Charlton game after news of who he supports emerges

Sam Barrott has now been put in charge of the Tractor Boys’ League One fixture at Portman Road rather than James Bell, who was initially allocated the Portman Road match.

The EFL made the switch after it emerged that Bell was a Sheffield Wednesday fan. The Owls are currently locked in a battle with both Ipswich and Plymouth for the third tier’s two automatic promotion places to the Championship.

The issue of fairness was raised when Kieran McKenna & Co brought the issue to the relevant authorities.

League bosses have now confirmed via their website that a change has now been enforced. Instead, Sheffield-born Bell will officiate the League Two game between Stevenage and Wimbledon, which was Barrott’s original appointment this weekend.

Bell’s Wednesday allegiance was made known by ex-Plymouth boss and former Wednesday striker Ryan Lowe back in May 2021.

The then Pilgrims boss said after his side’s League One defeat to Sunderland: ‘He was alright speaking to me before the game.

‘He was a Sheffield Wednesday fan and couldn’t wait to tell he used to sing my name on the Kop, and stuff like that.’

Ipswich take on Charlton tomorrow in League One

Bell has refereed 13 games across all EFL competitions this season – none of which have involved Sheffield Wednesday.

Two have involved Pompey – the Blues’ 2-2 draw with Plymouth on September 17 and their 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers last month.

On both occasions he issued red card to opposition players – Brendan Galloway and Jarell Quansah.

Third-placed Ipswich are currently two points behind League One leaders Wednesday but have played one game less.