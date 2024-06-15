Aberdeen’s Connor Barron | Getty Images

Latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship regarding Pompey’s new rivals

Pompey are preparing for life back in the Championship after they won the League One title under the guidance of John Mousinho. They have the chance to bring in some new faces now the transfer window is open for business.

Full-back Jordan Williams has arrived at Fratton Park to bolster their defensive department on a free transfer following his exit from Barnsley. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the second tier as teams aim to secure some additions...

Middlesbrough sign striker

Middlesbrough have signed striker Delano Burgzorg from Mainz 05, as announced by their official club website. He has joined Michael Carrick’s side for an undisclosed fee and has penned a four-year deal following his loan spell at Huddersfield Town in the last campaign.

The 25-year-old, who is a former Netherlands youth international, scored seven goals in 33 games in all competitions for the Terriers. Carrick has said: “We’re really happy to bring him in. He experienced the league last season, and we’re excited about what he’s capable of doing.

“He’s a threat and will be real asset because he has different types of attributes to what we already have. He’s a good addition to the squad and being able to get things done early means he will be here for the start of pre-season.”

Sheffield Wednesday bring in goalkeeper

Sheffield Wednesday have brought in goalkeeper Ben Hamer on a free transfer. The 36-year-old has linked up with the Owls following his stint at Watford.

He has played for the likes of Reading, Leicester City, Huddersfield Town and Swansea City in the past. The stopper has penned a deal until 2026 with the Owls and will provide competition and back-up for them between the sticks.

Cardiff City, Swansea City, Plymouth Argyle and Stoke City linked with midfielder

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron appears to be a man-in demand. The 21-year-old broke into the Dons’ first-team last term and they will face a battle to keep hold of him now.

According to a report by the Daily Record, Cardiff City, Swansea City, Plymouth Argyle and Stoke City are all keen on snapping him up. Scottish Premiership giants Rangers are also in the hunt for his signature, as well as some unnamed Italian teams.

Barron is out of contract at the end of the month and is yet to pen an extension. Therefore, he is due to become available as things stand and he will be weighing up his options.

Sheffield Wednesday man in talks with League One side

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson is in talks with Bristol Rovers, as per BristolLive. The stopper is due to become a free agent in a matter of weeks and is in discussions over a potential switch to the Memorial Ground as the Gas look to bring in a new number one.