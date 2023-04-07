News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth and MK Dons set to both miss key wingers ahead of League One clash - with four out and one doubt

MK Dons and Portsmouth are both unbeaten in the last four but John Mousinho’s men will want the three points to boost play-off hopes.

By Toby Bryant
Published 6th Apr 2023, 13:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST

Portsmouth continue the push for a play-off place with a trip to lowly MK Dons in League One this weekend.

Pompey are just three points off sixth place with seven matches to go and John Mousinho's team are in a rich vein of form after four matches unbeaten.

It's been a similar story of success of late at MK Dons with three wins and a draw in their last four as League 1 survival looks all but confirmed.

Here's the latest team news from both clubs ahead of this weekend's meeting.

Sullay Kaikai recovery underway but Pompey visit too soon

Sullay Kaikai will miss out for MK Dons this weekend as he continues to battle an injury picked up on international duty for Sierra Leone.

Mark Jackson confirmed that the forward would likely miss the next two fixtures as he recovers from the knock.

The Dons squad is healthy away from that after Dean Lewington and Antony Stewart both made recent returns.

Warren O'Hara is the only other who won't be fit for the visit of Portsmouth, although Jackson hopes to have the centre-back before the end of the season.

John Mousinho gives Recco Hackett update

Portsmouth could be without Reeco Hackett against MK Dons with the winger touch-and-go following a knee injury picked up last week.

Reeco Hackett wasn't close to a deadline day exit.Reeco Hackett wasn't close to a deadline day exit.
Hackett missed the match against Forest Green Rovers last weekend but John Mousinho labelled the knock as "nothing serious" after that game.

Zak Swanson and Ronan Curtis are also set to miss out due to long-term injuries. Joe Pigott is available once again after serving his suspension.

