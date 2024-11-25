Portsmouth boss discusses January defensive target with eyes on centre-back

John Mousinho believes Pompey can’t afford to be rigid in their thinking over a new central defender.

And that will mean looking at a variety of different player profiles as they bid to bolster the defensive unit in the transfer window.

The defender has been hindered by calf issues and is now set to miss the rest of 2024, with the latest issue picked up in training.

The time it will take Shaughnessy to get up to speed along with the likes of Regan Poole and Tom McIntyre returning from injury issues, makes a new option in the middle of the back line an obvious priority.

Whether that will be a loan or permanent move, though there’s logic to opting for a temporary deals with Pompey’s potential struggles there more immediate than long term.

The Blues have made it clear a new face needs to be able to make an immediate impact on their Championship aspirations, which would point to recruiting experience in the position.

But Mousinho explained there has to be flexibility in Pompey’s approach, especially in a window where potential additions may not tick every box in terms of attributes.

He said: ‘I think it’s a really difficult to looks at profiles of specific players and say that’s the profile we definitely want.

‘I know that sounds strange, but if you’re looking at the profile of a centre-half you want someone who’s strong, quick, can handle the ball and win headers. So if you’ve got £80m to spend on Van Dijk that’s what we can go and get!

‘Sometimes it’s about there being a limited amount of players available to us on loan or permanently in January.

‘It’s about picking good players who can impact the side.

‘That might be someone who’s 6ft 4in, quick and powerful, or someone who’s just a really solid defender who keeps the ball out of the back of the net.

‘It’s much more about finding good players who can impact the side rather than pigeonholing ourselves into different profiles, particularly in January.’