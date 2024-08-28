Portsmouth's Championship rivals seek loan deal for League One winning ex-Blues star

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The attacking star scored twice for the Blues in final League One title-winning push

Former Pompey loan star Myles Peart-Harris has reportedly caught the eye of Swansea City. According to reports from the BBC, the Swans are interested in securing a loan deal for the Bees 21-year-old who formed part of John Mousinho’s title-winning squad in the League One 2023/24 campaign.

The attacking midfielder scored twice in 12 appearances for the Blues, helping to lift both the League trophy and secure promotion. During his time at Fratton Park, Peart-Harris was deployed in a variety of roles, including left midfielder, defensive midfield and as a number ten.

He returned to his parent club at the end of the season but it would appear another loan move away from the Gtech Community Stadium is on the cards with Pompey set for a reunion with their former star when they head to the Swansea.com Stadium in November.

As well as his recent campaign on the south coast, Peart-Harris racked up 47 outings for Forest Green Rovers in 2022/23, finding the back of the net six times.

With the 2024/25 campaign now underway, it is understood that the ex-Blues star is wanted by the Swans boss Luke Williams for the remainder of the season. Peart-Harris was an unused substitute in Brentford’s opening match against Crystal Palace - in which Thomas Frank’s side won 2-1 - but was subsequently left out of the Bees’ squad for their 2-0 defeat by Liverpool on Sunday.

The 21-year-old first joined Brentford in 2021, having come up through the Chelsea ranks. He is a former England youth star, with five appearances and England U16 level, and has secured five senior appearances for the Bees, all of which came as substitute appearances during the club’s injury crisis last campaign.

if he were to join the Swans on loan, he would become their seventh signing of the summer after goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux, striker Zan Vipotnik, attacking midfielder Eom Ji-Sung, midfielder Goncalo Franco, defender Nelson Abbey and winger Florian Bianchini.