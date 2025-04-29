Alex Robertson is a former League One title winner with Pompey | National World

Pompey fans have made their feelings on former Fratton Park favourite Alex Robertson abundantly clear.

They wouldn’t be keen on the Blues sounding out the midfielder over a potential return to the club following Cardiff City’s relegation from the Championship.

We put that scenario to our followers on Facebook and X as attention starts to turn towards the summer transfer window.

Knowing that their second-tier status is secure heading into the final day of the season against Hull, the Blues will already be looking at ways to improve their ranks and capabilities ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Midfield will once again come under the spotlight, with Freddie Potts due to head back to parent club West Ham following his successful loan stay, Issac Hayden to return to Newcastle, and doubts emerging over Marlon Pack’s suitability for a starting role in the Blues’ engine room next term.

And with that in mind we thought we’d gauge the opinion of fans on Robertson after his and Cardiff’s relegation to League One was confirmed at the weekend.

At this point, it’s worth stressing that The News has no knowledge of Pompey retaining an interest in the player. Nor has there been any indication from Robertson or the Bluesbirds of a parting of ways following their demotion to the third tier.

However, as we all know, promotions and relegations can all impact a club’s transfer plans - just ask the likes of Joe Rafferty, Sean Raggett, Joe Morrell or Will Norris, who all found that out for themselves after Pompey’s League One title success in 2023-24.

Robertson was part of the same group that secured the Blues’ passage back to the Championship, establishing himself as a key player over the first half of the season before a hamstring injury cruelly ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign.

The form showed resulted in calls for the Blues to make his loan stay from Manchester City permanent. And although the club did all they could to make that possible - even agreeing a fee with the Citizens - the Australia international opted for an emotional move to Cardiff, where his uncle Gavin Rae once plied his trade.

How Portsmouth fans responded to our Alex Robertson question

That, understandably, disappointed the Fratton faithful - and it appears it stills wrangles with them as we hypothetically asked them: Should Pompey sound out Alex Robertson over a potential Fratton Park return following Cardiff’s relegation?

Indeed, 94 percent of those who responded on Facebook claimed they wouldn’t be open to the idea, with just six percent admitting they would welcome the 22-year-old back to PO4.

And while the gap in opinion narrowed among responses received on X, the verdict was still the same. Seventy-six percent were against it, with 24 percent believing an enquiry over the midfielder’s availability would make sense.

Here’s a sample of the responses we received from followers of our Facebook page.

Char James: Nope. Would rather beg West Ham to let us have Potts on loan for another season to help with his development. Potts is twice the player Robertson is.

Jo Blackman: No, made his choice. Chose Cardiff. End of.

Ali Lance: Missed half the season when on loan with us in League One and has then struggled for form and fitness this season with Cardiff. A grand total of 3 goals this season for an attacking midfielder doesn’t scream “sign me”.

Rich Anthony: We should sound out whoever the club believes to be good enough for the club going forward, whether that is Alex Robertson or anyone else. It’s unrealistic to hold grudges against players for playing elsewhere. They’re entitled to move around just as anyone else is entitled to change employer.

Vincent Coleman: No he had his chance to join us and he turned his back on our football club.

Russell James: Told everyone Cardiff was the right club to carry on his progress. He’ll be a decent league one player if he can stay fit.

Michael Hinks: He had his chance at Pompey, will be remembered as a League One title winner who missed half of that campaign then chose the move to Cardiff due to his family connection. Mous at the time said he hadn’t seen such sums (wages) for a player at that point in their career. I wish him well but it’s a no from me.

What Alex Robertson said after signing four-year deal with Cardiff

Alex Robertson has made 34 Championship appearances for Cardiff this season | Getty Images

After months of speculation over his future, Robertson finally completed a reported £1m move with add-ons to Cardiff on August 7, 2025.

Following confirmation of his arrival, the midfielder said: “He (Gavin Rae) has told me a lot of good things about the city and the Club.

‘Going forward in my career now, this feels like the right place to be. I'm buzzing. It's been a few weeks coming. I'm so glad it is over the line.

‘City have built a great squad for the upcoming season now and I want to be a part of that. The Gaffer told me the way he likes to play and what he expects from his players. I feel I can learn a lot from him and the more senior players in our squad. I'm ready to go. I've got stronger over the last few months.’

Cardiff were officially relegated on Saturday after their goalless draw with West Brom left them bottom of the table and five points from safety with a game against Norwich remaining.

They’re currently on their third manager of the season, with Aaron Ramsey presently in charge on an interim basis following the sacking of Omer Riza on April 19.

Erol Bulut, who brought Robertson to the Bluebirds, lost his job in September.

Robertson has featured 34 times for Cardiff in the league this season, scoring three goals and registering three assists.

