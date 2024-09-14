Pompey fan Mason Mount has admitted he was ‘gutted’ to miss out on Manchester United’s victory over Southampton at St Mary’s.

The 25-year-old former Fratton Park season-ticket holder was unavailable for the Red Devils’ trip to the south coast on Saturday as he currently nurses a hamstring injury.

However, he took great joy in seeing his United team-mates secure a comfortable 3-0 win against Russell Martin’s Premier League strugglers as he took to social media to celebrate the victory.

Indeed, displaying his loyalty to Pompey, the England international admitted regret in not being involved in the triumph as he congratulated Eric ten Hag’s side for collecting three well-deserved points.

Posting on Instagram, the former Purbrook Park Secondary School pupil wrote: ‘Big win, well done lads! Gutted I missed this one!’

The victory sees Man Utd move up to eighth in the table as they put their disappointing defeat to Liverpool prior to the international break behind them.

For Southampton, though, they remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table without a win from their four games played. The 2024 Championship play-off winners have also conceded eight goals in that time and scored just once.

Saints’ next top-flight game is against Ipswich on Saturday September 21, when no doubt former Fratton favourite Conor Chaplin will be hoping to add to their misery at St Mary’s.

Mount previously revealed he snubbed the chance to join Southampton when he was younger due to his allegiance to Pompey.

The £55m former Chelsea midfielder has been out injured since suffering a hamstring against Brighton back in August.