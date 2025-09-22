Pompey are no strangers when it comes to dipping into the free-agents market.

In the past two seasons alone, twice they’ve utilised players’ availability in between transfer windows to bolster their ranks at times of need.

Back in March 2023, when the Blues were moving closer to their League One title win, head coach John Mousinho reinforced his midfield options with the short-term free-transfer signing of former Ipswich man Lee Evans as Alex Robertson, Joe Morrell, Tom Lowery and Tino Anjorin all struggled with injuries.

Meanwhile, 12 months later, former Sweden international defender Alexander Milosevic was recruited on similar terms as Pompey battled against relegation and an injury list that included central-defensive trio Conor Shaughnessy, Rob Atkinson and Ibane Bowat.

Mouting injury concerns in certain departments have clearly forced the Blues’ arm in these instances. And while the 2025-26 season might only be six games old, Pompey - who have one space available in their 25-man squad - are already experiencing difficulties when it comes to fielding fit wingers.

Indeed, Josh Murphy (ankle), Callum Lang, Franco Umeh, Harvey Blair (all hamstring) and Minyeok Yang (ankle) were all unavailable for Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday, leaving Mousinho with no other option but to play loanee Florian Bianchini and Adrian Segecic in the wide areas.

Two decent options, in fairness. Yet Bianchini is yet to demonstrate why he was recruited from Swansea in the summer, while Segecic has admitted that playing on the right wing is not his favourite position.

There’s hope that both Murphy and Yang, who hasn’t featured since the Blues’ Carabao Cup defeat to Reading last month, will be available for Saturday’s visit to Ipswich Town.

But with Lang, Blair and Umeh at different stages in their respectives journeys back from injury, some might suggest another short-term fix wouldn’t go amiss - especially after a decent start to the season that was dented by that loss to the Owls on Saturday.

As a result, we’ve taken a look at what free-agent wingers are currently out there with the help of transfermarkt.com.

In truth, some might be well out of the Blues’ financial reach. Nevertheless, here’s 12 valuable wingers still without a club to give you an idea what could be available to Pompey if they decide extra help is needed.

