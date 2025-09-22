Former Pompey loanee Rob Atkinson is an injury concern for Bristol Rovers after the defender suffered a knee damaged against Oxford United on Sunday

Bristol City face a nervous wait on a worrying injury suffered by former Pompey favourite Rob Atkinson at the weekend.

The central defender, who impressed during his Blues loan over the second half of last season, had to be substituted 15 minutes into the Robins’ 3-1 Championship defeat at the hands of Oxford United.

The 27-year-old went to ground in the opposition penalty area and was replaced immediately because of a knee injury. He’ll now have a scan to determine the full extent of the problem.

Rob Atkinson back playing at Bristol City

Atkinson had started all six of Bristol City’s Championship fixtures this season, having not featured for the Ashton Gate side since he sustained an ACL injury against Sunderland back in February 2023.

The powerful defender was allowed to move to Pompey on a temporary basis last January in order to gain much-needed playing time.

However, having made the most of his time at Fratton Park, the former Oxford and Eastleigh centre-back was rewarded with a new Robins contract over the summer and quickly established himself as a key man in new manager Gerhard Struber’s back line.

His early withdrawal against the U’s on Sunday proved pivotal, with the score goalless at the time and the visitors netting the first of their three goals within four minutes of Atkinson being taken off.

Afterwards. Struber conceded his side desperately missed the qualities Atkinson possesses as he waits to hear how long the defender could be potentially out for.

Gerhard Struber on Rob Atkinson injury

Speaking about the player’s injury and the difficulties his substitution caused for his team, Struber told Bristol Live: ‘We don’t know exactly right now (the extent of the injury) It’s something on the knee.

‘It was a little bit of an over-stretch moment, and we have to look deeper tomorrow (Monday) with a scan.

‘I think we could see how important he was for us, especially with his aerial duel power, and also in set-piece moments.

‘Today, when the opposition plays so direct and with so much power, then it’s important that we have players that have the body to help, but also the aerial duel strength. We miss him, we lose a little bit of momentum.’

Pompey wanted Atkinson to remain at Fratton Park

Atkinson proved a huge hit at Fratton Park, with the defender helping the Blues avoid Championship relegation with two games of the season remaining.

He featured in 14 league games for Pompey, scoring twice and registering one assist, and had head coach John Mousinho hoping that he could lure the centre-half to PO4 on a permanent basis.

It was a prospect that Atkinson was certainly open to, especially if it meant he got the regular game time he desired.

Unfortunately, though, it never materialised as the defender got the assurances he needed from Struber, who replaced former City boss Liam Manning in the summer.

After signing a new three-year contract at Ashton Gate, Atkinson said: ‘I’ve already had a chat with him (Gerhard Struber) and the idea of working with him is really exciting. I thought it was important to contact him before signing this deal because I wanted to ensure that I was part of the plans. He very much reassured me that I was.

‘He’s passionate, energetic and hopefully he can add his own twist onto the club, which I’m very much looking forward to be a part of.’

Bristol City sit third in the table following their 3-1 defeat to Oxford. The Robins travel to Pompey - who lost fellow defender Conor Shaughnessy to a hamstring injury against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday - on November 29.

