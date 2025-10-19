Pompey picked up a 1-1 draw against Leicester City on Saturday evening.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Mousinho has explained Harvey Blair’s surprise absence from Pompey’s 1-1 draw against Leicester City on Saturday.

The winger has had a challenging start to the campaign, having initially missed the opening seven matches while he worked his way back from a hamstring injury sustained on the final day of last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old had been named in the Blues’ previous two Championship squads after completing his return and featured as a substitute on both occasions.

And Mousinho has revealed the former Liverpool talent was absent through injury after feeling his hamstring during training in the international.

Why Harvey Blair missed Pompey’s draw with Leicester City

But the head coach has played down any serious fears over the 2024 arrival and expects him to return for either the Blues’ midweek fixture against Coventry City or next Saturday’s contest with Stoke City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Harvey felt his hamstring in training on Saturday,’ the Pompey boss told BBC Radio Solent following Saturday’s draw against Leicester City.

‘We tried to get him out to sprint on Friday, we decided not to and he felt it wasn’t quite right. He should be available for selection for hopefully one of the two games next week as it’s nothing serious.’

Injury update following Pompey’s draw with Leicester City

It was a gutsy display by Mousinho’s men, who battled from a goal down to earn a hard-fought point to one of the Championship’s promotion favourites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colby Bishop | John Mallett/ProSportsImages

Meanwhile, second-half substitute Adrian Segecic suffered a cut to the head late on as the Blues were looking to hold on to the point.

But with the games coming thick and fast, Mousinho insisted there were no new injury concerns after the draw.

‘I think there were a few bits of cramp. Colby just cramped near the end, asking him to get through a huge amount in terms of the press and leading the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s a really good sign of Colby coming back to form when the two centre-halves have to swap over to come and deal with him.

‘Whether he gets the chances, we didn’t really get the chances but the fact he led the line so well there tells us everything we need to know.

‘I think everyone else as far as we know is okay. Segs (Adrian Segecic) has taken a bit of wack to the face but he battled on.’