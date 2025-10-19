Why Harvey Blair missed Portsmouth’s draw with Leicester City as key update given
John Mousinho has explained Harvey Blair’s surprise absence from Pompey’s 1-1 draw against Leicester City on Saturday.
The winger has had a challenging start to the campaign, having initially missed the opening seven matches while he worked his way back from a hamstring injury sustained on the final day of last term.
The 22-year-old had been named in the Blues’ previous two Championship squads after completing his return and featured as a substitute on both occasions.
However, Blair was the only change in the 20-man squad from the 1-0 triumph over Middlesbrough prior to the international break, with Makenzie Kirk coming on to the bench.
And Mousinho has revealed the former Liverpool talent was absent through injury after feeling his hamstring during training in the international.
Why Harvey Blair missed Pompey’s draw with Leicester City
But the head coach has played down any serious fears over the 2024 arrival and expects him to return for either the Blues’ midweek fixture against Coventry City or next Saturday’s contest with Stoke City.
‘Harvey felt his hamstring in training on Saturday,’ the Pompey boss told BBC Radio Solent following Saturday’s draw against Leicester City.
‘We tried to get him out to sprint on Friday, we decided not to and he felt it wasn’t quite right. He should be available for selection for hopefully one of the two games next week as it’s nothing serious.’
Injury update following Pompey’s draw with Leicester City
It was a gutsy display by Mousinho’s men, who battled from a goal down to earn a hard-fought point to one of the Championship’s promotion favourites.
Colby Bishop put in another unselfish performance leading the line and was a physical nuisance to the Foxes’ backline pairing of Jannik Vestergaard and Wout Faes.
Meanwhile, second-half substitute Adrian Segecic suffered a cut to the head late on as the Blues were looking to hold on to the point.
But with the games coming thick and fast, Mousinho insisted there were no new injury concerns after the draw.
‘I think there were a few bits of cramp. Colby just cramped near the end, asking him to get through a huge amount in terms of the press and leading the line.
‘It’s a really good sign of Colby coming back to form when the two centre-halves have to swap over to come and deal with him.
‘Whether he gets the chances, we didn’t really get the chances but the fact he led the line so well there tells us everything we need to know.
‘I think everyone else as far as we know is okay. Segs (Adrian Segecic) has taken a bit of wack to the face but he battled on.’