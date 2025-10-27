The latest headlines involving Pompey and their Championship rivals.

Pompey suffered their fifth defeat of the campaign on Saturday afternoon, with Hayden Matthews’ second-half own goal the difference at Fratton.

The 1-0 loss keeps John Mousinho’s men 18th in the table, having picked up just three wins from their opening 12 matches to date.

Pompey are back on the road this weekend as they face Birmingham City for their first league visit to St Andrews since the 2011-12 campaign.

Elsewhere, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds across the Championship as the season heats up.

Here are the latest headlines involving the Blues and their second-tier rivals.

Liam Manning set for talks

Norwich City boss Liam Manning is set for crunch talks over his future at Carrow Road.

There has been huge speculation mounting over the head coach’s position after a terrible start to the campaign, which has seen the Canaries win just two of their opening 12 matches.

Their barren run in the league continued on Saturday with a 2-1 defeat to Swansea City dropping them into the relegation zone.

Indeed, American owner Mark Attanasio is expected to jet into Norfolk later this week, with Manning’s future a hot topic.

The Norwich boss, who signed a four-year deal in the summer following his switch from Bristol City, had chants from the travelling support in south Wales over the weekend as fans voice their frustrations.

And the 40-year-old has made it clear he has nothing to fear as he’s set for crunch talks with the Canaries’ hierarchy later in the week.

He said: ‘I don’t fear anything, it is what it is. I’ve had really good support from Ben (Knapper, sporting director) and the people above me at the club.

‘We’re in a bad spot and I’m obviously part of it. I’m enjoying being there, but I want to change it. I want to keep fighting.’

Manning was heavily linked with the vacancy at Fratton Park in 2023 following Danny Cowley’s sacking - and was admired by the Blues’ football operation.

A move for the ex-MK Dons boss never progressed, with Mousinho later appointed, while Manning would go on to have spells at Oxford United, Bristol City and now with Norwich.

The Canaries currently sit 23rd in the table, with one of their two wins coming against the Blues at Fratton Park in August.

Sheffield Wednesday interest

Sheffield Wednesday could have a new owner by the end of the year.

Sheffield Wednesday could have new owners as early as the end of the year. | Getty Images

That’s according to the Owls’ joint administrator Kris Wigfield, who has revealed there are four or five serious bidders interested in a takeover of the Steel City outfit.

Pompey’s Championship rivals were placed in administration on Friday by former owner Dejphon Chansiri, have since raised at least £500,000 in the following days from shop sales and tickets.

Indeed, Wigfield, who is leading the search for a new buyer, is adamant the club could have a preferred bidder status as early as next month as interest grows.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: As always, you get a lot of interested parties that probably aren't going to meet the criteria, but within the numerous inquiries we've had, we certainly think that there are already four or five interested parties that look like the real deal.

‘So I'm hopeful that by the end of November, if things go well, we might know who's going to buy the football club.

‘Then hopefully a deal can be concluded this calendar year, so that the new owner is in for... the January transfer window, if the EFL allows the new owner to buy players.’

