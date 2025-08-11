Portsmouth rivals place huge £11m bid for international as Birmingham City eye ex-PSG man
Pompey kick-started their Championship season with a win against Oxford United.
Adrian Segecic’s debut goal was the difference at the Kassam Stadium for John Mousinho’s men, who sit sixth in the standings after the opening weekend.
Attention will quickly be turned to Tuesday evening, with the Blues back in action to face League One side Reading in the Carabao Cup first round at Fratton Park.
The transfer window is still, of course, open with the head coach still looking to add to the squad - although there is nothing imminent according to the Pompey boss.
Elsewhere, there is plenty of transfer gossip and speculation doing the rounds across the Championship as clubs continue their summer spending.
Here are the latest headlines involving the Blues rivals.
Southampton splash cash
Southampton are reportedly set to splash the cash to sign Eduard Spertsyan, according to reports in Europe.
Pompey’s bitter rivals are believed to have lodged an £11m bid for the 25-year-old midfielder, who plays in the Russian Premier League.
Armenie Football have claimed the Saints are looking to bolster their engine room this summer, with the midfielder a top target at St Mary’s.
The article suggests Krasnodar are considering the Championship outfit’s offer for Spertsyan, who is a two-time Russian Premier League Midfielder of the Year.
The playmaker was crucial in Murad Musaev’s side’s title-winning side, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists.
The midfielder has also amassed 34 caps for Armenia - where he’s netted on nine occasions - and has featured 149 times for Krasnodar after making his first-team debut in 2018.
Spertsyan is said to be a top target for new boss Will Still, who took charge of his first Championship fixture on Saturday, winning 2-1 against Wrexham.
The 34-cap international could face Pompey in September when rivalries are renewed at St Mary’s as the south coast derby returns for the first time in six years.
Birmingham want winger
Birmingham City are expected to continue their summer spending following their step-up from League One.
French journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter has claimed the Blues are looking to sign Montpellier forward Tanguy Coulibaly.
Chris Davies’ men are reportedly showing a strong interest in the 24-year-old, who came through the ranks at PSG.
The Frenchman currently has one-year remaining on his current deal with La Paillade, with Birmingham keen to strike a deal with the Ligue 2 side.
Last term, Coulibaly scored three goals in 25 appearances in France’s top flight for Montpellier, who were eventually relegated.
Pompey will make their first trip to St Andrews since 2011 to face the Blues when they meet in November.
Watford weigh-up move
Watford are weighing up a move for Udinese’s Oier Zarraga, according to the Watford Observer.
The report claims new boss Paulo Pezzolano is looking to strengthen his midfield ranks following Saturday’s late defeat to newly-promoted Charlton Athletic.
The Spaniard is expected to make the move to Vicarage Road this summer, with Udinese also owned by the Hornets’ chief Gino Pozzo.
Pompey will welcome Watford to Fratton Park on October 1.