The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals

There are just over two weeks to go until Pompey’s curtain raiser against Oxford United on August 9, with the countdown on until the start of the 2025-26 Championship campaign.

Two new faces have already been added to the squad, with Adrian Segecic and John Swift the sole signings so far this summer.

Business is far from complete, however, with Hungarian midfielder Mark Kosznovszky closing in on a move from MTK Budapest.

Pompey aren’t the only side looking to strengthen ahead of the new campaign, with their Championship rivals hoping to improve.

There is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds across the second tier as anticipation grows ahead of the opening day.

Here are the latest transfer headlines.

Wrexham want Eriksen

Wrexham are eyeing an ambitious move for midfielder Christian Eriksen.

MailOnline have reported the newly-promoted club are keen to offer the out-of-contract 32-year-old a deal following his release by Manchester United.

The Welsh outfit have approached the Denmark international with a stunning proposal, but face competitions from clubs across the globe.

Eriksen is believed to be a wanted figure by sides in Saudi Arabia, United States, Turkey and Brazil as he looks to continue his career following his Old Trafford departure.

While the ex-Spurs man was impressed by the enquiries, the classy operator is hoping to remain in a top-flight competition.

The midfielder became a free agent at the end of last term after being released by the Premier League side after a disappointing 15th-placed finish.

Eriksen spent three years with Manchester United, where he amassed 107 appearances in all competitions.

Wrexham, however, are preparing for life in the Championship after winning three-successive promotions from the National League and will face Pompey for the first time in 39 years when the side’s meet in November.

Middlesbrough make move

Middlesbrough are reportedly closing in on a move for Abdoulaye Kante.

Transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey has revealed Boro are set to seal a swoop for the midfielder in a deal believed to be worth nearly £3m.

The article suggests Rob Edwards’ men have agreed a deal with French outfit Troyes for the 20-year-old, who has been called up at youth level for the Ivory Coast.

Kante has impressed following his move from Montfermeil in 2022 and featured 29 times in Ligue 2 last term.

Pompey welcome Boro, who could have the midfielder in their ranks, to Fratton Park on October 9.

Trio try for Bauer

Patrick Bauer | Getty Images

Coventry City, Oxford United and Derby County are all chasing free-agent defender Patrick Bauer.

SportsBoom have reported Pompey’s Championship rivals are interested in the experienced centre-back following his release by Preston North End.

The 32-year-old’s six-year stay at Deepdale came to a close in May but has featured just eight times in the past three seasons after falling down the pecking order in Lancashire.

