Christian Saydee has departed Pompey after a two-year stay to join Wigan Athletic.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christian Saydee has penned an emotional Pompey farewell after his Fratton Park exit was confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The forward was a much-loved member of John Mousinho’s squad and played a key impact role as the Blues stormed to the third-tier title during the 2023-24 campaign.

After joining from Bournemouth in June 2023, Saydee went on to feature 73 times in all competitions, which saw a return of seven goals.

The popular attacker ended his Fratton Park career on a high, netting on his final appearance on the last day of the season in a 1-1 draw against Hull City.

Game time was limited last term for the Vitality Stadium youth product, where he amassed just 31 outings as Pompey secured a 16th-placed finish in their first season back in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Saydee has taken to social media to pen an emotional goodbye message to the Fratton faithful has his two-year stay comes to a close.

Christian Saydee pens emotional Pompey farewell

A post on Instagram read: ‘Dear my Fratton Park family, thank you for everything, I have loved every minute of my time at the club and we have created some special memories together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘You guys will always be in my heart, to all my team mates and staff thank you for making this journey so much easier for me and for guiding me to become a better player and a better person.

‘To all the fans thank you for everything, you always stuck with me and encouraged me when things weren’t going right.

‘It’s time to say goodbye but I leave with nothing but love and gratitude to you all and wish you all the very best in the future PUP.’

Christian Saydee scored twice against Middlesbrough. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown

Christian Saydee’s Pompey career

Saydee arrived at Fratton Park in June 2023 for an undisclosed fee from Bournemouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His permanent signing came 12 months after he spent a short period on trial under Danny Cowley, appearing in pre-season friendlies against the Hawks and Gosport.

Although the former Pompey boss opted against signing the Cherries youngster, an impressive loan spell with Shrewsbury that season convinced Mousinho to make a move for the forward.

Initially arriving as a striker, Saydee was converted into a number 10 and made vital impacts off the bench while Colby Bishop and Kusini Yengi favoured to lead the line.

The ex-Burton Albion loanee netted four goals in 42 appearances in all competitions as Pompey went on to lift the League One title. After amassing 31 outings last term, he was given the green light to depart Fratton Park this summer if the price was right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saydee has since joined Ryan Lowe’s Wigan, where he penned a three-year deal until the summer of 2028.

The Latics finished 15th in League One during the 2024-25 and have made the Pompey favourite their second signing of the window.

Your next Pompey read: Adrian Segecic's first words as Portsmouth player as he reveals key to Fratton move