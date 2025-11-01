Jamal Lowe decied not to leave Sheffield Wednesday in the summer - despite a raft of other players taking that action

Former Pompey winger Jamal Lowe has been spelling out his loyalty to Sheffield Wednesday as the Championship crisis club’s search for new owners continues.

The 31-year-old, who was part of the Blues’ 2016-17 League Two title-winning side, said joining the mass exodus from Hillsborough over the summer, following wages not being paid on time, was never on his agenda.

Indeed, with just one year of his Owls contract under his belt following his free transfer move from Bournemouth in 2024, the forward said it was too early to leave - insisting he had yet to provide supporters with enough to remember his time at S6.

Administrators in control at Sheffield Wednesday

Wednesday were last week placed in administration, ending Thai businessman Dejphon Chansiri’s controversial 10-year ownership of the club.

That process saw Henrik Pedersen’s side automatically docked 12 points, with the Owls currently bottom of the Championship table on -6 points and 16 from safety going into their game at West Brom today.

Their only win of the season to date came against Pompey at Fratton Park on September 20 - a 2-0 victory that saw Lowe reunited with his former employers as a second-half substitute.

That’s one of 15 appearances the winger has made for Sheff Wed in all competitions this term.

And as he strives to make Pedersen’s starting XI for today’s visit to the Hawthorns, he has revealed why staying at Hillsborough was a priority for him over the summer.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Lowe said: ‘It’s a special club, it’s a massive club. It’s an opportunity that when it came around last summer, to sign here, I wanted to do it.

‘It just felt like it was too early to leave. No hard feelings to anyone who did leave, but for me personally, I felt it was too early to leave. I haven’t - I still haven’t - stamped my stamp on what I want to leave the fans [as a] memory of me.

‘It’s too early to leave the club, to step away. There’s so much potential at the club, I want to be a part of that.’

Popular former Pompey winger Jamal Lowe | PinPep Media / Joe Pepler

Lowe & Co striving to make Sheffield Wednesday fans proud

To date, three interested parties have provided proof they have the funds (£50m) to assume ownership of the Owls.

More interested groups are expected to follow suit. And while that process continues, Lowe - who was linked with a Pompey return before his switch to Hillsborough - said all efforts are being made on the pitch to make the fans proud during these difficult times.

He added: ‘The fans are doing everything they can, we’re doing everything we can and the administrators are doing everything they can to make sure all bills are paid, all players and stuff are paid, that’s all we can ask for.

‘(We are) just trying to put on performances and win games and give fans something to be proud of, give the club something to build on and fight until the end.’

