All the latest Championship gossip as Pompey’s rivals target squad strengthening

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunday. June 1, sees the summer transfer window officially open for business, with all clubs allowed to officially bring in players until it is temporarilty shut again at the end of the day on Tuesday, June 10.

The main window then opens on June 16, giving teams like Pompey another opportunity to bolster their ranks right up until the deadline of 7pm on Monday, Septembre 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another busy summer of comings and goings is anticipated at Fratton Park as Rich Hughes and John Mousinho plot a way to build on last season’s 16th-place finish in the Championship.

Several players have already been linked with a move to PO4, including Crystal Palace youngster Hindolo Mustapha and Mjallby forward Abdoulie Manneh. Meanwhile, the Blues retain an interest in former loan player Rob Atkinson, who is currently back with parent club Bristol City.

In truth, though, we’re all just waiting for the summer to heat up transfer-wise. But as we wait to see what course Pompey’s recruitment drive takes, here’s what their Championship rivals are currently up to as they too look for ways of improving their squads for the season ahead.

£22.5m striker on radar of Championship favourites

Former Middlesbrough forward Emmanuel Latte Lath | Getty Images

Ipswich Town could boost their hopes of an instant return to the Premier League with a move for former Middlesbrough hot-shot Emmanuel Latte Lath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s according to EFL Analysis, who claim The Tracker Boys retain an interest in the striker, who swapped Boro for MLS side Atlanta United in January.

Ipswich were reportedly keen last summer - but failed to make a move. They then saw the Ivory Coast international move to the States in the last transfer window, with the Georgia side splashing out £22.5m after the 26-year-old took his goal tally to 27 from 59 Middlesbrough appearances.

Latte Lath has bagged five goals in 15 appearances for Atlanta. But his time there could be coming to an end, if the latest rumours are true.

Ipswich already have the likes of former Pompey loanee George Hirst - who bagged three Premier League goals last season - in their ranks. But with Liam Delap poised for a £30m move to Chelsea, a void will need to be filled in the Portman Road side’s ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norwich want outstanding Blackburn Rovers favourite on free transfer

Blackburn Rovers forward Tyrhys Dolan | Getty Images

Norwich City have joined the race to sign highly-rated Blackburn Rovers favourite Tyrhys Dolan.

According to reports, the Canaries are keen to snap up the forward on a free transfer - despite remaining without a manager.

Bristol City boss Liam Manning is expected to be named as Johannes Hoff Thorup’s replacement in the coming days. But as the final details of that deal are ironed out, Norwich continue to pursue targets to help them build on last season’s disappointing 13th-place finish.

Dolan is attracting a lot of interest this summer as his time at Ewood Park comes to an end. Celtic and Rangers are among those supposedly keen on the Manchester-born 23-year-old, who has 26 goals and 21 assists from his 211 appearances in a Rovers shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackburn are keen for their youth product to remain at the club and have offered fresh terms. But with the former England under-20 international keen to depart, the race is very much on to secure his signature.

At present, Norwich have emerged as one of the front-runners to land a player valued at 6.9m euros by flashscore.co.uk.

Eight Championship clubs want Leyton Orient goal-hero

Charlie Kelman scored 23 league goals for Leyton Orient last season | Getty Images

Eight unnamed Championship clubs are reportedly showing an interest in QPR striker Charlie Kelman.

Football League World claim the 23-year-old has emerged as hot property this summer, following his goalsocring exploits while on loan at Leyton Orient last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker bagged 23 League One goals in 49 games and 27 in all competitions as the O’s just missed out on promotion to the Championship after they were beaten 1-0 by Charlton in the League One play-off final.

Kelman will now return to QPR, where his future remains in doubt despite his recent, eye-catching form. And if the R’s decide to cash in, then they’ll not be short of offers, if the latest rumours prove to be correct.

There’s no indication that Pompey are one of the eight clubs interested. However, the Blues are keen to bolster their striker options this summer and have already decided to let Kusini Yengi leave on a free transfer.