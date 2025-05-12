Pompey are one of a number of sides trailing Crystal Palace’s exciting teenager Hindolo Mustapha. John Mousinho gets another opportunity to see what the Sierra Leone international can do tonight.

John Mousinho gets his latest chance to watch one of Pompey’s summer targets in action tonight.

The Blues are trailing Crystal Palace’s exciting attacking talent Hindolo Mustapha, as they eye summer squad improvements ahead of their second campaign at Championship level.

And Mustapha gets his opportunity to shine against the Blues’ fierce rivals, as he steps into Premier League 2 play-off action for the Eagles this evening.

Southampton stand in the way of Darren Powell’s exciting group of youngsters and a place in the final against Manchester City, who booked their spot in the final with a 2-0 success over Manchester United on Friday.

Mousinho has watched Mustapha in action on a number of occasions, after confirming he’s seen Palace’s under-21 side play plenty of times when speaking after the final day draw with Hull City.

The Pompey head coach also indicated he is planning to watch the Londoners again, as he keeps a close eye on the best emerging talent available at under-21 level.

So it wouldn’t be a surprise if Mousinho or one of Pompey’s football operation staff is a face in the crowd at Selhurst Park, when the action gets underway at 7pm this evening.

Palace booked their place in the semis with Mustapha taking centre stage as Chelsea were battered 6-0 at the start of the month.

The Sierra Leone international grabbed two eye-catching goals, as the powerful operator took centre stage with a dominant display which drew plenty of plaudits

When confirming he’d watched Mustapha in action at Sutton United’s home, Mousinho told The News he was intending to do likewise again.

He said: ‘With the Premier League 2 games it’s the quarter-finals and it’s a really exciting time to see young talent.

‘It’s an exciting time to see young talent that’s emerging and there was plenty of that on both sides. It was just nice to watch the game and not worry about today. (the Hull game) I’ll keep going to games as well.

‘We can keep guessing all we want but I won’t comment on individual players!

‘He (Mustapha) is contracted to Crystal Palace and, particularly with young lads, you don’t want to create any pressure on the young boys.

‘It’s not the first time I’ve seen Crystal Palace, it’s the fourth time I’ve seen them and it’s not the first time I’ve seen Chelsea.

‘I’ve been to a lot of those games and I’ve really enjoyed them because the standard’s great. You can also get to the games without traffic too, which is always amazing!’

‘It’s an area I’ve watched a lot of games in and will continue watching games in over the coming days.’

Sunderland midfielder and African striker linked

Pompey have already been linked with a number of players, despite the transfer window not opening until June 16.

Sunderland’s defensive midfielder Nectar Triantis has been mentioned as a potential option, after a loan stay with Scottish side Hibs. Ghanaian striker Abdoulie Manneh is a name which has surfaced over the weekend, with the 20-year-old playing for Swedish side Mjallby.

Pompey were among a swathe of sides linked Sutton United defender Jack Taylor today, while talk of a move for Dungannon Swifts’ young striker Tomas Galvin is wide of the mark.