The transfer deadline day state of play with Portsmouth set for hectic window finale

Here’s the latest how things stand on transfer deadline day for Pompey. The cut-off for player trading is tonight at 7pm.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey will start transfer deadline day with the space for two new additions at the window’s climax.

But the Blues will be flexible in their approach to the final day of business, with John Mousinho confirming as many as three new additions are expected before tonight’s 7pm deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How things stand for Pompey at transfer window’s climax

It’s set to be a busy day of player trading with Josh Murphy’s Fratton future at the heart of the proceedings, with Leicester City pursuing Pompey’s star man.

The Foxes have seen a bid for the winger rebuffed, with the Blues maintaining their position the 30-year-old is ‘not for sale’.

In terms of incomings, a move is lined up for St Johnstone striker Makenzie Kirk, with the Northern Ireland prospect expected to be unveiled with a deal in place with the Scottish Championship side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A winger is also being sought, with the Blues keen on Crystal Palace’s Franco Umeh and a loan agreement the pathway to seeing a move completed for the 20-year-old.

In terms of exits, midfielder Abdoulaye Kamara and Tom McIntyre are deemed surplus to requirements with John Mousinho last week indicating there’s interest in both men.

The situation over keeper Jordan Archer remains fluid, with Mousinho open to letting the keeper leave to find the football he’s not currently getting at Fratton Park. An Archer departure would mean another keeper needing to arrive.

Pompey not presently looking to loan up players on deadline day

Pompey’s business has to be weighed up against EFL’s squad restrictions, with a 25-man ceiling in place in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discounting Kamara and McIntyre leaves space for two new signings at present, with Mousinho indicating that is currently the case.

Mousinho said: ‘I think we’ve got space for a couple.

‘We’ve been on top of it all the way through and there are people above me who keep a closer eye on it than me - I just demand players!’

One way to free up space in Pompey’s squad would be to send a current player out on loan, which would allow some maneuverability in Mousinho’s squad.

The Blues boss has made it clear that is not an avenue that is under consideration at present, however.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho added: ‘We’re not looking at that at the minute, we’re really happy with where we are as a squad.

‘It’s hard to build strength in every position.

‘We’ve got Ibane (Bowat) out of the squad and he’s found himself really unlucky to be out of the squad with Faz (Farrell).

‘But we’re pretty happy with where we are and we don’t want to weaken ourselves for the sake of it. So, as things stand, we wouldn’t consider it.’

For your next Pompey read: Portsmouth boss’ forceful Josh Murphy message amid Leicester City transfer interest.