Portsmouth handed further blow in transfer pursuit of £250k lethal goal-scorer

The 22-year-old has scored 23 goals in 46 appearances for the non-league side

Pompey are now set to face a further battle in their pursuit of Altrincham attacking midfielder Chris Conn-Clarke with Wigan Athletic reported to have joined the race.

Alan Nixon has indicated that the Latics are now ready to battle Pompey, Peterborough and Ipswich Town for the 22-year-old who has bagged 23 goals in 46 appearances, helping his side to the National League play-off semi-finals. Conn-Clarke, who has contributed a further 12 assists, was named in the National League Team of the season for his exceptional 2023/24 efforts.

Pompey boss John Mousinho had been hoping to bring Conn-Clarke into the mix this summer as he looks to bolster the squad ahead of his side’s return to the Championship but The News reported on Thursday that the Blues had a bid for the Northern Irish international rejected.

It was also revealed earlier this month by Football Transfers that the soon-to-be Premier League side Ipswich Town were keen on the ex-Burnley man with Ipswich Town’s boss Kieran McKenna aiming to strengthen his squad options ahead of what will be a challenging 2024/25 season.

With Pompey and Ipswich Town offering Championship and Premier League football respectively, there is no doubt that Conn-Clarke will be tempted to join the higher ranking club.

However, given the gulf that already exists between the National League and League One, let alone between the National League and Premier League, the latest report on Football League World suggests that Conn-Clarke would do well to lower his sights, setting them on the third-tier options of the Latics or the Posh where he is more likely to gain more consistent game time.

22-year-old Conn-Clarke joined Altrincham on a permanent deal last summer having spent a spell on loan with the National League side. He previously signed for Burnley in 2020 but never represented the Clarets at senior level, instead heading to the National League North side Chorley on loan.

Fleetwood Town then signed the Northern Irishman as a free agent in 2021 but Conn-Clarke continued to struggle for game time and headed to Alty where he has since shined. The attacking midfielder does have two years left on his current contract but Robins boss Phil Parkinson has already admitted he expects his star player to depart this summer.