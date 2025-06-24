Portsmouth and Sheff Wed's predicted final Championship finish according to AI

How are Portsmouth predicted to fare in the new Championship season?

Portsmouth kickstarted the summer transfer business last week as John Mousinho began to mould his squad ahead of the new Championship season.

Just 12 months on from securing a long-awaited return to the second tier, the Pompey boss is now hoping to build on what was a solid performance last time out as his side ended the season in sixteenth place in the table. Following the departures of the likes of Christian Saydee, Kusini Yengi, Cohen Bramall and Tom Lowery, Mousinho made his first new addition of the summer after completing a deal for Australian winger Adrian Segecic.

More new signings are on the agenda before the summer transfer window comes to a close as Pompey look to boost their ranks in a bid to compete in one of the strongest Championships there has been in a long time. With Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town all aiming to bounce back from relegation from the Premier League and big spending Wrexham and Birmingham City looking to build on promotion from League One, Pompey will have to hit the ground running when the new campaign gets underway in August.

The likes of Sunderland midfielder Nectarios Triantis, Reading’s Charlie Savage, West Bromwich Albion star John Swift and Sheffield Wednesday forward Jamal Lowe have all been suggested as possible targets for Mousinho and he will hope to add to his solitary signing by the time his squad return to pre-season training - but how are Pompey predicted to fare in the Championship during the upcoming season?

We asked AI tool Grok3 to predict just how the 2025/26 Championship table will look when the campaign comes to a close next May - and here is what it produced.

AI Predicted 2025/26 Championship Final Table

Champions: Leicester City - Relegated from the Premier League, they may face a points deduction but have a strong squad and infrastructure to push for automatic promotion.

Runners up: Southampton - Another relegated side with Premier League quality players, likely to challenge for the top spots.

Play-offs: Sheffield United - Strong Championship performers historically, expected to bounce back after play-off final defeat.

Play-offs: West Bromwich Albion - Consistently competitive, with a solid squad and playoff potential.

Play-offs: Birmingham City - Promoted from League One, their ambitious ownership and investment could drive a top-six finish.

Play-offs: Middlesbrough - Regularly near the play-offs, with a balanced squad and attacking flair.

7th: Norwich City - Play-off contenders in recent seasons, likely to remain competitive.

8th: Coventry City - Strong recent performances and a dynamic squad make them playoff hopefuls.

9th: Ipswich Town - Relegated from the Premier League, they could stabilise and push for a top-half finish.

10th: Watford - Inconsistent but capable of strong runs with their attacking options.

11th: Blackburn Rovers - Predicted high by some sources, but mid-table seems more likely given squad depth.

12th: Bristol City - Solid mid-table side with potential to climb if key players perform.

13th: Swansea City - Stable Championship side, likely to hover around mid-table.

14th: Stoke City - Recent struggles but enough quality to avoid relegation.

15th: Hull City - In transition after a poor season, mid-to-lower table likely.

16th: Preston North End - Dependable but lack the firepower for a promotion push.

17th: Derby County - Can continue to consolidate in the Championship.

18th: Charlton Athletic - Early predictions place them high, but mid-to-lower table is more realistic.

19th: Queens Park Rangers - Likely to struggle but should have enough to stay up.

20th: Millwall - Gritty but limited squad depth could see them flirt with relegation.

21st: Wrexham - Newly promoted, their momentum may fade against tougher opposition.

Relegated: Oxford United - Likely to face challenges adapting in their second season.

Relegated: Portsmouth - A potential lack of depth to compete consistently.

Relegated: Sheffield Wednesday - Recent struggles and managerial uncertainty could lead to relegation.