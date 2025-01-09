Transfer news: Portsmouth 'sell' former Newcastle striker for 300,000 euro after just six months
Danish publication Tipsbladet.dk, claim the 25-year-old to poised to join Norway top-flight side Vålerenga on a permanent deal.
A figure of around 300,000 euros has been agreed between the Blues and the Oslo-based outfit, which is a similar figure to the one Pompey paid for the frontman in the summer.
The fact the new Eliteserien campaign doesn’t start until March enables Sorensen to make the switch. No player is allowed to represent more than two clubs during the club season. The forward - who signed a three-year deal to move to the south coast - played twice for Esbjerg prior to his move to Fratton Park, which appeared a stumbling block to any potential move away from the south coast during the January transfer window.
Sorensen has scored one goal in 13 appearances for the Blues - with his solitary strike to date coming in the 3-3 draw with Leeds United on the opening day of the season.
That made the 25-year-old an instant favourite with the Fratton faithful, who were still getting used to news that last-season’s top scorer, Colby Bishop, was out for a then undefined period following heart surgery.
However, the former Newcastle United youngster struggled to match that performance in his 12 outings that followed and found increasingly found himself on the fringes of John Mousinho’s first team. Indeed, Sorensen started only three more Championship games following that August 10 trip to Elland Road, while only 23 minutes of action has been accumulated since his last start against Cardiff on October 22.
The player’s last Pompey appearance came as an 89th-minute substitute against Swansea on New Year’s Day - a game the Blues won 4-0.
Sorensen’s lack of game time can be attributed to his struggles to adapt to the Championship. However, another key factor has been the return of Bishop early from his heart procedure. Since making a goalscoring return against Preston North End on November 9, the Pompey No9 has started nine games and scored a further two goals.
Sorensen’s impending departure means only Bishop and Christian Saydee are the only two fit recognised strikers in the Pompey ranks. Both Kusini Yengi and loanee Mark O’Mahony are currently out through injury.
In the past 24 hours, though, the Blues have been linked with 19-year-old Brisbane Roar forward Thomas Waddingham.
