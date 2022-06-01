Portsmouth transfer news: Blues handed Jamie Lindsay blow as midfielder signs new two-year deal at Rotherham

The midfielder, who Pompey hoped they could sign in the closing stages of the last transfer window, has signed a new two-year deal with the Millers.

He will remain at the New York Stadium until the summer of 2024, killing off any lingering Blues desire to poach the former Ross County favourite from the Championship new boys.

A free transfer move for the Scot was something Danny Cowley was considering after his plans to land the 26-year-old were dashed at the start of the year.

But with Lindsay re-signing for two years, when Paul Warne’s side had just a one-year option on his contract, it means Pompey will have to look elsewhere for midfield reinforcements.

It’s an area the Blues will look to strengthen, despite the presence of Joe Morrell, Louis Thompson, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Jay Mingi.

Shaun Williams has left the club following the expiry of his Fratton Park contract.

Meanwhile, Mingi could find himself loaned out next season as the Blues look to get him some much-needed first-team experience.

Midfielder Jamie Lindsay has signed a new two-year deal at Rotherham Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images