Championship latest as Pompey fans’ wait patiently on Blues’ next move

Pompey’s transfer window is yet to fully ignite as we approach the one-month mark until the Blues’ season-opener against Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium.

The squad overhauls of previous summers are not expected this year, despite Ryley Towler’s exit this week and news that Matt Ritchie will also leave. Indeed, the Fratton Park side are expected to bring in only somewhere in the region of ‘5-6’ new signings for the latest Championship campaign.

But with Adrian Segecic their solitary new arrival to date, there is hope that sporting director Rich Hughes and head coach John Mousinho can end Pompey’s signings drought soon.

The News reported early on Wednesday that the Blues are closing in on a midfield signing. It’s not clear at this moment who that new arrival could be, but it will be welcome news amid recent developments that supposed moves for Mark Kosznovszky and Grady Diangana are no-goers.

While the Blues continue to work hard behind the scenes, there’s plenty of transfer goings-on among their Championship rivals.

Here’s the latest news on what’s happeningin the second tier...

Former Pompey defender makes League One move

Jack Whatmough has moved to Huddersfield Town | National World

Former Pompey defender Jack Whatmough is on the move.

The centre-back, who came through the ranks at Fratton Park, has left Championship rivals Preston North End and joined Huddersfield.

The 28-year-old, who spent two seasons at Deepdale, as joined the League One Terriers on a permanent deal, after penning a two-year deal with the John Smith’s Stadium outfit.

He is new boss Lee Grant’s eighth signing, with Hudersfield stumping up an undisclosed fee for the defender, who still had a year left on his Lilywhites contract.

Whatmough, who made 136 appearances for Pompey, will link up with former Fratton Park team-mate Marcus Harness at the Terriers.

He featured 42 times for PNE following his 2023 move from Wigan Athletic.

Norwich sign £6.9m striker

Norwich have completed the £6.9m signing of Danish international Mathias Kvistgaarden from Brøndby IF.

The forward has moved to Carrow Road on a four-year deal, with the Canaries having the option to extend the 23-year-old’s stay by an additional 12 months.

Kvistgaarden scored 23 goals in 38 appearances for Brøndby last season,while also registering seven assists.

He told the club website: ‘Hopefully, I can come with a lot of energy as I did in my former club. Energy and positiveness, a big smile on my face every day.

‘I've heard so much about the club, I've talked with (Oscar) Schwartau and Anis (Ben Slimane) and they've only talked positive things about the club. When I had the interest from Norwich, I was just thinking that it could be a good match for me.’

In the aftermath of Kvistgaarden’s arrival, it’s been reported that Norwich - who are also interested in Pompey target Pelle Mattsson - will sell Borja Sainz to Porto for £14.25m.

