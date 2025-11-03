Pompey will aim to improve their league position within the Championship over the coming weeks after Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at Birmingham City left John Mousinho’s side sitting just four points and two places above the relegation zone.
With a home game against Wrexham and a tough-looking trip to Hull City on the agenda over the coming days, the Blues will have to be at their best if they want to end a run of four games without a win and boost their hopes of extending their second-tier stay into a third season.
However, there will also be one eye on the January transfer window as Pompey get a chance to add to Mousinho’s ranks and allow some players to move on.
But what business could Pompey conduct in the first month of the new year? We take a look with the help of the popular Football Manager 2026 video game, with the latest edition of the popular series to be released on Tuesday.
