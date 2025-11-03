Neil Allen's full-time video verdict: Portsmouth 0 Stoke City 1

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 18:30 GMT

Football Manager 2026 predicts the incoming and outgoing deals Pompey will conduct during the January transfer window.

Pompey will aim to improve their league position within the Championship over the coming weeks after Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at Birmingham City left John Mousinho’s side sitting just four points and two places above the relegation zone.

With a home game against Wrexham and a tough-looking trip to Hull City on the agenda over the coming days, the Blues will have to be at their best if they want to end a run of four games without a win and boost their hopes of extending their second-tier stay into a third season.

However, there will also be one eye on the January transfer window as Pompey get a chance to add to Mousinho’s ranks and allow some players to move on.

But what business could Pompey conduct in the first month of the new year? We take a look with the help of the popular Football Manager 2026 video game, with the latest edition of the popular series to be released on Tuesday.

The former Arsenal youngster agreed to spend the second half of the season at Fratton Park after Pompey agreed a loan deal with Spanish second tier club Deportivo La Coruna.

1. IN: Charlie Patino (loan from Deportivo La Coruna)

| Getty Images

Lang's two-year stay at Fratton Park was brought to a close with a move to Wrexham within the first week of the transfer window.

2. OUT: Callum Lang - £3m to Wrexham

| Getty Images

The winger - who signed a new deal with Pompey earlier this season - joined twin brother and current Newcastle United star Jacob Murphy in the North East by joining Middlesbrough on the final day of the January transfer window.

3. OUT: Josh Murphy - £1.7m to Middlesbrough

| Getty Images

Pompey secured a deal for the former Manchester United defender and one-time Fratton Park loanee - although he will spend the first month of his time at PO4 in the treatment room with a knee injury.

4. IN: Di'Shon Bernard - £500k from Sheffield Wednesday

| Getty Images

