Pompey will aim to improve their league position within the Championship over the coming weeks after Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at Birmingham City left John Mousinho’s side sitting just four points and two places above the relegation zone.

With a home game against Wrexham and a tough-looking trip to Hull City on the agenda over the coming days, the Blues will have to be at their best if they want to end a run of four games without a win and boost their hopes of extending their second-tier stay into a third season.

However, there will also be one eye on the January transfer window as Pompey get a chance to add to Mousinho’s ranks and allow some players to move on.

But what business could Pompey conduct in the first month of the new year? We take a look with the help of the popular Football Manager 2026 video game, with the latest edition of the popular series to be released on Tuesday.

1 . IN: Charlie Patino (loan from Deportivo La Coruna) The former Arsenal youngster agreed to spend the second half of the season at Fratton Park after Pompey agreed a loan deal with Spanish second tier club Deportivo La Coruna. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . OUT: Callum Lang - £3m to Wrexham Lang's two-year stay at Fratton Park was brought to a close with a move to Wrexham within the first week of the transfer window. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . OUT: Josh Murphy - £1.7m to Middlesbrough The winger - who signed a new deal with Pompey earlier this season - joined twin brother and current Newcastle United star Jacob Murphy in the North East by joining Middlesbrough on the final day of the January transfer window. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . IN: Di'Shon Bernard - £500k from Sheffield Wednesday Pompey secured a deal for the former Manchester United defender and one-time Fratton Park loanee - although he will spend the first month of his time at PO4 in the treatment room with a knee injury. | Getty Images Photo Sales