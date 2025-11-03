A former Fratton Park favourite is reportedly in the frame to take charge at Wolverhampton Wanderers - but Southampton might have something to say about that.

A former Pompey midfielder is reportedly in talks over a possible deal to take charge at Premier League strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers - but is also among the favourites to succeed Will Still at Pompey’s fierce rivals Southampton.

Wolves parted company with boss Vitor Pereira on Sunday after their dismal run of form was extended to eight defeats and no wins from their first 10 games of the Premier League season. Matters came to a head in the aftermath of Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Fulham that left the Molineux club sat firmly at the bottom of the Premier League table and eight points from safety.

The Portuguese boss was only handed an extended three-year deal in September but a decision to end his 11-month reign was made over the weekend.

With several managers reportedly in the frame to succeed Pereira, former Pompey midfielder Gary O’Neil is said to be in advanced talks to take charge at Molineux for a second time in his career in the dugout.

The 42-year-old, who made over 170 appearances for the Blues after breaking through the youth ranks at Fratton Park, spent 15 months in charge of Wolves between August 2023 and December 2024 and has not returned to management since he was sacked following a 2-1 home defeat against Ipswich Town.

However, the former England Under-21 midfielder has also be placed among the favourites to succeed Will Still at Southampton, after his short-lived reign was brought to an end on Sunday following a 2-0 home defeat against Preston North End left the Saints sat 21st in the Championship.

Former Southampton boss Russell Martin (2/1) and ex-Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick (5/1) are also said to be under consideration for the role - but O’Neil is currently 15/2 third favourite alongside the likes of Brendan Rodgers and Frank Lampard to take charge of the Saints, according to SkyBet.

What have Southampton said about the departure of Will Still?

Southampton manager Will Still. | Getty Images

A statement released on the Saints club website on Sunday night read: “Southampton Football Club can confirm that we have this evening parted ways with Men’s First Team Manager Will Still. Rubén Martinez, Clément Lemaitre and Carl Martin have also left their positions at the club. Men’s Under-21s Head Coach Tonda Eckert will take charge of the team on an interim basis.

“Group Technical Director Johannes Spors said: “Will is a great person who gave everything to try and improve performances and results. Ultimately that process has taken longer than any of us would have liked. By making a change now we believe it gives us the best chance of turning things around this season and climbing back up the league table. I would like to thank Will, Rubén, Clément and Carl for their efforts and wish them well for the future.”