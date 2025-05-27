The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The transfer window is just days away from opening its doors for the first time, with a busy summer expected at Fratton Park.

Although John Mousinho is expecting signings, figures will not be similar to those seen in recent close seasons as the Blues prepare for the second-successive Championship campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the respective play-off finals over the bank holiday weekend, all 24 teams have booked their spot in the second tier next term.

With anticipation growing ahead of the forthcoming transfer window, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds.

Here’s the latest headlines involving the Blues’ Championship rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birmingham pounce for Poku

Birmingham City have made an offer to soon-to-be free agent Kwame Poku, as per a fresh update from GiveMeSport.

The League One champions have reportedly made a move for the Ghanaian, who looks set to depart Peterborough United this summer.

The Blues are said to be joined in the hunt by Sheffield United and Sunderland, while Scottish sides Celtic and Rangers are also on the trail.

Reports in April claimed Chris Davies’ men had offered Poku a stunning £30k-a-week deal to make the move to St Andrews. Although the 23-year-old is out-of-contract, the Posh will receive a compensation package should he make a switch elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ex-Colchester United youngster scored 12 goals and registered eight assists for Darren Ferguson’s men, who finished 17th in League One last term.

Sainz set for Spain switch

Norwich City winger Borja Sainz has been tipped with a move to Europe this summer amid speculation over his future in East Anglia.

Reports in Spain claimed that the 24-year-old has held talks with Athletic Bilbao’s football chief Mikel Gonzalez in recent weeks. Meanwhile, fellow La Liga rivals Villareal have also made contact with the Canaries talent, whose stock is on the rise after an impressive campaign.

Borja Sainz | Getty Images

Sainz produced 22 goal contributions in 41 appearances for Norwich and was rewarded with a place in the Championship team of the season in favour of Pompey's standout winger Josh Murphy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sainz failed to score in both of his appearances against Pompey during the 2024-25 season.

Addicks eye Gabriel

Charlton Athletic have joined the race to sign Blackpool defender Jordan Gabriel, according to transfer correspondent Alan Nixon.

The Addicks, who were promoted to the Championship via the play-offs on Sunday, are trailing the centre-back along with Doncaster Rovers, Lincoln City, Reading, Port Vale and Mansfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old is set to leave Bloomfield Road following the conclusion of his current deal after the Seasiders confirmed he would be one of 12 players to depart this summer.

Gabriel featured 37 times for Blackpool in League One during the 2024-25 season and featured against the Blues in their title-winning campaign.

Your next Pompey read: Portsmouth favourite's form recognised by former Manchester United boss as reputation soars