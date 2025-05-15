Pompey announced their retained list earlier this week.

Pompey announced their retained list on Tuesday evening, with five members of John Mousinho’s squad set to depart this summer.

Kusini Yengi, Tom Lowery, Cohen Bramall, Alexander Milosevic and Anthony Scully have a;; been released, while Ben Killip has been offered fresh terms.

Zak Swanson and Andre Dozzell have had 12-month options triggered on the deals to remain at Fratton Park next term.

This means 25 players are currently contracted for the 2025-26 campaign as anticipation grows for the Blues’ second successive Championship campaign.

Pompey are just one of six second-tier sides to announce their retained list as clubs continue conversations ahead of a busy summer window.

Below is a full run down of every player who has been released so far following the conclusion of the season.

Luton Town

After 11-and-a-half years at Kenilworth Road, the Hatters announced the departure of Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu. Another long-serving member of the squad Amari’i Bell will also leave Matt Bloomfield’s side following their relegation to League One. Tim Krul, Jameson Horlick, Victor Moses, Jack Bateson, Dominic Dos Santos Martins, Tyrell Giwa and Axel Piesold have also been released.

Norwich City

Managerless Norwich have confirmed three players will depart this summer following the conclusion of their respective deals. Angus Gunn, Jacob Sorensen, Onel Hernández, Jonathan Tomkinson and Archie Mai have all been released. Meanwhile, Jonathan Rowe’s loan move to Marseille has been made permanent.

Plymouth Argyle

The Pilgrims have confirmed Ben Waine, Saxon Earley, Will Jenkins Davies and Josh Bernard have been released, while forward Mustapha Bundu and midfielder Jordan Houghton are in discussions over fresh terms.

Preston North End

Following a disappointing Championship campaign, the Lilywhites announced eight players will depart Deepdale this summer. Long-serving midfielder Ryan Ledson will join striker Emil Riis, defender Patrick Bauer and Manchester United-linked Freddie Woodman have been released along with academy graduates Kian Best and Kian Taylor.

Stoke City

Former Pompey favourite and League Two title winner Enda Stevens has been released by Stoke as well as Lynden Gooch, Michael Rose and Jordan Thompson. The midfielder is reportedly closing in on a move to Preston following his Bet365 Stadium exit last week.

What John Mousinho said after Pompey’s retained list

Five members of Mousinho’s squad were released following the conclusion of the campaign, while the Blues’ six loan players also departed as they returned to their parent club following the expiration of their respective deals.

And the head coach praised those leaving Fratton Park this summer as the dust settles on their maiden season back in the Championship.

He said: ‘We would like to thank all those players leaving the club for their service and wish them nothing but the best for the next stage of their careers,’ Mousinho told the club website.

‘Kusini played a massive part in our memorable League One title success just over a year ago, while Anthony and Tom are both model professionals who I enjoyed working with greatly.

‘Cohen provided genuine competition at left-back after arriving in January, while Alexander offered vital defensive cover at a time we really needed it.

‘I would also like to thank Sunderland, Bristol City, Liverpool, Newcastle, West Ham and Brighton for loaning us their players, all of whom had a role to play in securing our Championship status.’

