Jamal Lowe is likely to leave AFC Bournemouth in the summer. The 29-year-old has been linked with a return to Pompey. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Pompey have been linked with a potential transfer swoop for former player Jamal Lowe but reportedly face competition from six other Championship outfits.

A report from The Boot Room says that a 'host of clubs' are ready to 'battle it out' to sign the forward this summer. The former Fratton favourite is likely to become a free agent this summer with his deal at AFC Bournemouth set to expire. The 29-year-old is currently on loan with Swansea, but for financial reasons the Welsh side will be unable to sign him permanently.

‘I think it’s going to be difficult because Jamal is on a Premier League salary. That could be a real issue,’ said Swansea boss Luke Williams.

‘Jamal’s contract in his first spell here was probably when the club were still working almost on a Premier League budget. Then he went on (to Cherries) still on a Premier League level.

‘But this club is no longer operating at that level. I think we have to be clear about what it’s going to look like if we are going to do anything at all.’

Norwich City and Ipswich Town, who are both chasing promotion to the top-flight, are also said to be interested. Middlesbrough, Millwall and Watford have also been linked.

According to the report, Pompey want to hold talks with Lowe alongside Derby County, who will be joining the Blues in the Championship after winning promotion on the final day of the season.

Lowe has got nine goals and three assists in 34 appearances for the Swans this season. He has a vast amount of experience in the Championship with 39 goals and 12 assists in 185 games.

The six-time Jamaica international was highly thought of during his time at Fratton Park. He made 119 appearances for the club following his move from non-league Hemel Hempstead, scoring 29 goals and registering 18 assists.

Lowe was also part of the Paul Cook side that won promotion to League One in 2017.

Last summer the winger caused a frenzy among sections of the Pompey fan base when he posted a picture of himself at Spinnaker Tower in Gunwharf, which many believed was a sign that a Fratton Park homecoming was on the cards.

He then followed that up with a random Instagram post of him in action for Pompey against Peterborough – again, sparking theories that a Pompey return was edging closer. That never materialises, though, with Lowe moving to Swansea on a season-long loan.