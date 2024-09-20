Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A trio of Pompey players will have a new manager to impress if they are to make the most of their international careers.

That’s because the Blues’ Australian contingent - Kusini Yengi, Sammy Silvera and Jacob Farrell - will have woken up this morning to news that Socceroos boss Graham Arnold has resigned from his role as national team coach.

The shock decision comes in the wake of the Aussies’ poor start to their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign earlier this month, which saw them beaten 1-0 by Bahrain on home soil before managing only a goalless draw with Indonesia in their next outing.

It leaves the Socceroos, who reached the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, fifth in their group - with only a top-two guaranteed a place at the next finals in America, Canada and Mexico in two years time.

Australia hope to name a successor to Arnold before their next qualifiers against China and Japan respectively next month.

But whoever takes charge will do so without Yengi, who was shown a straight red card for a high-foot challenge in the defeat against Bahrain. The Blues striker automatically sat out the draw with Indonesia and remains suspended for the next two games.

That means Silvera will likely travel back to his homeland alone, with Farrell yet to make his senior breakthrough with the Socceroos.

Arnold handed both Yengi and Silvera their international debuts and helped raise their profiles ahead of moves to English football.

In a statement to confirm his decision to step down after six years in the job, the 61-year-old said: ‘I said after our game against Indonesia that I had some decisions to make, and after deep reflection, my gut has told me it's time for change.

‘I've made the decision to resign based upon what’s best for the nation, the players and Football Australia.

‘I've given absolutely everything I can to the role, and I am immensely proud of what has been achieved during my tenure.’

Since breaking into the senior team, Yengi has scored four goals in nine games. Silvera - who is on loan at Pompey from Middlesbrough - has seven caps, while 21-year-old Farrell has made eight appearances for the Australia under-23 team.