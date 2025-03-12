It’s just three days since the Blues dismissed league leaders Leeds at Fratton Park and will be looking to extend their impressive home form.

This has seen John Mousinho’s men lose just one of their last 12 games at PO4, with notable results coming against the Whites, Swansea, Bristol City and Coventry.

After facing Daniel Farke’s table-topping side on the weekend, the Pilgrims prop-up the Championship standings. Miron Muslic’s men sit six points away from safety after a run of five games without a win in the league.

In contrast, Pompey go into the game 12 points clear of Plymouth after an outstanding run of four victories in their previous five contests.

With another big crowd expected at Fratton Park this evening, we’ve taken a look at the injury news from both sides.

Pompey v Plymouth outs and doubts The key injury news ahead of this evening's game against Plymouth.

Adam Randell - out The midfielder admitted a to misconduct charge by the FA after an incident against Cardiff last month and was given a three-game ban - meaning he will miss the trip to Fratton Park.

Conor Shaughnessy - out There is growing hope the centre-back will return to action after the upcoming international break. The centre-back continues his recovery from an ankle injury and will of course be absent against Plymouth.