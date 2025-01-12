Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho has outlined Pompey’s thinking over further defensive strengthening with a left-back becoming a transfer priority.

The Blues boss has confirmed a January signing on the left side of his back line is now being viewed as necessary before the winter concludes.

That’s after being dealt another blow with the news Aussie Jacob Farrell is facing another stint on the sidelines. The 22-year-old’s ongoing knee issues could result in his maiden season being a write off, if he is required to undergo surgery.

Pompey have already signed defender Rob Atkinson this month, with midfielder Isaac Hayden arriving on loan from Newcastle.

With two attacking options being sought, there is going to be the need to manage any arrivals within the confines of the 25-man squad limits in place in the Championship.

Any permanent new faces aged 21 and under wouldn’t count towards that total, with that another consideration for Mousinho and the football operation to weigh up. The Pompey head coach also stated a versatile recruit, who could cover more than one role is an option to be considered.

Mousinho said: ‘There’s not a huge amount of options for us there (at left-back), first of all, which is fine.

‘That’s always a tricky one for defensive positions, I think.

‘It might not mean that person who can come in can cover us at left-back specifically, but it might me someone else elsewhere can. That’s what we have to be wary of.

‘Bringing in someone 21 or under is great for the squad list, but we have to make sure we don’t do it for the sake of bringing a young player in. There’s plenty of young players who can come in and can affect things, but there’s also plenty of experienced players out there we don’t want to pass over because of their age.’