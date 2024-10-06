Watford boss Tom Cleverley. | Getty Images

Latest news and rumours from around the Championship following Pompey’s weekend draw

It has been a tough start to life in the second tier for Pompey following their promotion from League One. They are yet to win in their first nine games and are in the bottom three.

John Mousinho’s head into the international break on the back of their 1-1 draw with Oxford United over the weekend. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around the league...

Watford eye attacker

Watford are interested in a move for Envigado starlet Santiago Londono in January, according to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon. The 16-year-old, who is a Colombia youth international, is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

The Hornets are 6th in the table after their 2-1 win over Middlesbrough. They play Pompey on Boxing Day.

Swansea City pair wanted

As per a report by The Mirror, Swansea City pair Harlan Perry and Brogan Popham are wanted in the Premier League. Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are all said to be keen.

Perry, 16, and Popham, 17, are both yet to pen professional deals with the Welsh outfit and are facing uncertain futures at the Swansea.com Stadium. The Swans drew 0-0 with Stoke City last time out.

Hull City left-back on future

Hull City left-back Ryan Giles has admitted he held ‘conversations’ over a potential exit over the summer. Middlesbrough were interested in luring him back to the Riverside Stadium but nothing materialised in the end, as per The Northern Echo.

He has told BBC Humberside: “I stayed out of it, like I said, I'll go back to being professional, that's the job of a professional. There's talks on the internet, on social media, and I get all of that. My job was to keep my head down and keep doing what I was doing.

"I was a Hull City player and as long as I was that, I wanted to give one hundred and 10 per cent, and I want that to come across to everybody else, as well. It's not a case of me shying away from things, everybody's got their opinion at the end of the day and I completely respect that, I really do respect that. It's my job as a professional to get my head down and do my best for Hull City and that's ultimately what I want as a Hull City player, I just want to do well at this football club, it's as simple as that.

"Listen, there were conversations, of course there were. I'm not going to shy away from it and lie about it, but I obviously only joined the club as a permanent in the summer, I know I was here in January but that was obviously as a loan. I had the conversations, it wasn't the case of me saying 'I want to leave', it wasn't that, we had a conversation and that was that. The club made it clear they wanted me to stay and I respected that."