Portsmouth’s ‘lucky charm’ revealed as Mousinho sets out future plan

He may have suffered a season-ending injury but Ronan Curtis has been revealed as Portsmouth’s lucky charm.

The seven-times capped Republic of Ireland international scored seven goals and provided three assists in 36 appearances in all competitions throughout the campaign and stats provided by OLBG have shown that he has appeared in a higher percentage of Pompey’s wins than any of his team-mates.

The Pompey players celebrate Ronan Curtis' 26th-minute striker against Cheltenham

Curtis has a win percentage of 69.23% during his 36 appearances and that statistic puts him in fifth place in a table of each club’s ‘lucky charm’. Rated above him in the table are Barnsley’s Max Watters (80.0%), Plymouth Argyle’s Danny Mayor (82.61%), Sheffield Wednesday defender Jaden Brown (83.33%) and Ipswich Town midfielder Massimo Longo (84.62%).

Although Curtis is clearly seen as Pompey’s luckiest player when it comes to results, the winger has ensured some bad fortune when it comes to injuries after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in a 3-1 win against Bolton Wanderers in February.

That brought a premature end to his season but he has received the backing of manager John Mousinho, who suffered a similar injury during his own playing career.

Speaking to the club website in March, the Pompey boss said: “The ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) is torn, and that takes surgery and it is a six to nine month injury. Ronan came in on Friday and he’s got his head around it, he has been great around the boys. He knows what the task is ahead of him and we’re sure he will come back stronger.

“I’ve been in his shoes and so I’m absolutely gutted for him – it’s a real blow. He’s a massive miss for the team, but he’s still very young and I know he’ll come back strongly.”

Curtis is approaching the final months of his current contract at Fratton Park but Pompey have confirmed talks are ongoing over a new deal.

