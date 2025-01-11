Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey fans on social media have been expressing their views on the Blues’ FA Cup exit at the hands of Wycombe Wanderers on Friday night.

The Fratton Park outfit were dumped out of the competition at the third-round stage after another limp display away from home against the League One promotion-chasers.

Head coach John Mousinho made nine changes to his starting XI as he set out his stall where his priorities lie this season. But despite having one eye on next Wednesday night’s trip to Blackburn in the Championship, fans expected so much more from their side – and a lot more fight from those players handed the opportunity to prove they should be starting more regularly.

As a result, Pompey’s summer recruitment and their lack of depth was a subject picked up on by supporters on Facebook at the final whistle. Pompey’s abysmal form away from home was also brought up, while some fans even questioned Mousinho’s role as the defeat was the Blues’ 13 in 26 games in all competitions this season.

He’s a selection of the views shared on our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News.

Ray Fogwill: Clueless. Embarrassing. What are the coaches and manager doing on the training ground? These are paid professionals.

David Griffiths: Sure we will survive to stay in the championship by the skin of our teeth but ultimately we got the recruitment strategy really wrong for this season. Maybe finishing top last season gave us a false feeling of invincibility. If we do stay up manager and head of recruitment need to do better and take blame. We don’t need any distractions but 100% effort to stay up imo.

Carl Polley: What we had here was the 2nd string of a League 1 quality side who’s struggling and used to loosing against a League 1 side who are playing well, full of confidence with a winning mentality.

Barrie Jenkins: This what you get for a poor summer recruitment. The truth is that a poor quality squad has been ruthlessly exposed yet again. I think it’s probably clear that there are a few who won’t be wearing the blue next season.

Gordon Dawson: Team is just not good enough.

Nik Anthony: John, you signed most of these players, you picked the team, and you knew hundreds of fans would spend good money to travel and support their club, yet you chose to exit the FA Cup at the first hurdle with complete disregard for those fans. Most of the starting 11 from this game wouldn't even get in Wycombe's first team on last night's showing. So save the limp excuses!

Martin Doe: Feel sorry for the fans yet again they support the blues through thick and thin -4oC and they get that performance again! It’s simply shocking that no other fans are questioning it! I will always support Pompey, my heart is Blue, but at what point do we say those at the helm just don’t have a clue!

Gary Mitchell: I can see why Kamara doesn't get to play 1st team football, he's another waste of time. Why on earth was he bought ??? Can't understand the poor managerial decisions.

Michael Clifton: Our League One squad players losing against a League One team flying high this season is hardly surprising, That said our players in the shop window did not help themselves tonight so the club really have got a job on their hands moving them on in the next few weeks.

John Mousinho heads for the dressing room at the final whistle | Getty Images

Paul Shergold: Stop picking players who can't do the job then. Let's start with last night's centre forward and centre back. Just saying. Stop blaming others and just except publicly you and Hughs messed up massively in the last transfer window.

Simon Lincoln: Sod the cup. Who cares, it's survival that counts. Why play unnecessary games trying to win a cup we got no chance of winning.

Jack Davies: Staying up is what counts! The team he put out is a team that should have given them a better game! For all you starting to turn against John you ain’t got a clue!

Veronica Leung: Seem to be saying the same thing every 2 to 3 games, yet it continues to be embarressing & not acceptable.

Pete Tiffin: Leave them in the cold to think about that display – dreadful.

Ross Gill: We gave it to them on a plate!! Can blame the Gaffer but some of the guys just are not cutting it! Sad times!!