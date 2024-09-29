Getty Images

Stoke City’s losing streak in the Championship stretched to three games ahead of their clash with Portsmouth on Wednesday

Stoke City boss Narcis Pelach had no qualms with the boos that came from the club’s supporters following their 2-0 loss at Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon. The Potters were beaten at the Riverside Stadium after goals in each half from Ben Doak and Hayden Hackney wrapped up all three points for Michael Carrick’s side.

The Stoke players were booed by the travelling supporters after the game as their losing run in the Championship hit three games. Up next is the visit of Portsmouth on Wednesday night, as Pelach, who took over from Steven Schumacher this month, seeks his first win as Potters boss. Pelach feels he has seen some positive changes since taking over but criticised aspects of his side’s performance against Boro as they look to improve matters before Pompey make the trip north in midweek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He reflected: "There are positive things as well. A performance always has two sides and we have to take emotion out of it and see it as it is. I didn't expect the team to come here and have 50 per cent of the ball at Middlesbrough, who are very good at that. We controlled moments and calmed the stadium down by having passes but I'm not happy with just that. I want to create chances, I want to score goals.

“In the box we don't look ruthless and we have to be far more clinical. At set plays and there were a couple of situations when we can score but don't. We have to talk about and work on this with the players and raise the bar.

"Of course there is an element of patience because we're building and we're changing things very fast. It's just nine days. But look, the fans are right to say what they feel and I totally understand them. It has to come from us to them, not from them to us. They just want to see the team fighting and winning and scoring goals. That didn't happen in the last two games so I understand the frustration, that's normal. We have to focus on what we can control and improve our game. We have to try to win games."

Stoke player Million Manhoef asked to come off during the game at the Riverside Stadium and will be assessed before Wednesday’s clash with Pompey. Pelach added: "He was not feeling well and asked for the change. He will have to be assessed."