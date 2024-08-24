Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho is anticipating Fratton Park departures over the final week of the transfer window.

The Pompey boss believes a combination of a reduced injury list and further incomings will encourage fringe players to look elsewhere for regular first-team football in the coming days.

The Blues parted company with Jack Sparkes over the summer as the left-back sealed a move to League One Peterborough following the arrival of Jacob Farrell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He represents the Championship outfit’s only significant outgoing since Pompey reported back for pre-season in July, with loan moves for Reuben Swann and Toby Stewards the only other exits to date.

An injury list and other pressures on current first-team resources have prevented the Blues from venturing too far down that route. Indeed, a combination of injury and illness made seven first-team players unavailable for last Saturday’s home game against Luton.

But with the likes of Kusini Yengi, Tom McIntyre, Josh Murphy and Jacob Farrell closing in on returns and further signings to follow Harvey Blair’s arrival, the Blues will have room for manoeuvre as the transfer window comes to a close.

Mousinho told The News: ‘The number one priority is Portsmouth and our season in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There will be some players, I think, over the coming week or so that will maybe realise they want to go elsewhere and we’ll have to take those decisions if and when they come - but at the moment I don’t think there’s any point in us entertaining anything going out the door because of the fact we don’t yet have the numbers.’

Pompey were forced to name youngster Harry Clout on their nine-man bench for last Saturday’s game against the Hatters. It’s anticipated the Blues will have just about enough players available to name a 20-man squad for today’s game at Middlesbrough.

But with the Blues’ next game - against Sunderland - coming the day after the transfer window closes, it’s anticipated the forthcoming week will present itself with opportunities to focus on potential outgoings.

Mousinho added: ‘So we had a 20-player squad list for the weekend and one of those was Harry Clout, who has done really well pre-season, but who we probably didn’t anticipate would be in Championship squads this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘So at the minute, with bringing players in, we’re not quite yet looking to move anybody out until we’re in a bit more of a stable condition with injuries.

‘It’s mainly with the injuries at the minute, because we’ve got the players in the building, it’s just getting those injuries back again and fit again, so at the minute no movement on that.

‘I think if we get a couple more back next week and we do get a couple more in, things may change.

‘But it’s very difficult for us to let anyone go at the moment with the fact of that 20-man squad and we don’t have anyone back fit.’