Pompey-linked Glasgow Rangers defender Robbie Fraser has left Ibrox.

But, as Blues boss John Mousinho revealed last week, it’s not Fratton Park that the left-back is now calling home. Instead, the 22-year-old has joined Scottish Championship outfit Livingston on loan until the end of the season.

Fraser moved to Almondvale on Friday after making a 13-minute cameo appearance off the bench for the Gers in their 3-0 win over fierce rivals Celtic. He was signed in time to feature in Livingston’s 2-0 loss to Queen’s Park that leaves them third in the table.

Last week reports emerged that claimed the defender was on the brink of a £200,000 move to Pompey. Yet that suggestion was quickly shot down by Mousinho, who added Bristol City centre-back Rob Atkinson to his Blues ranks on Friday with a loan move until the end of the season.

Welcoming Fraser to the club, Livi boss David Martindale said: ‘He looks after the ball tremendously well and has great energy and enthusiasm for the game. He has had a very good grounding at Rangers and understands the game and in my experience over the years, these types of players are hard to come by in the winter window.’

Coventry keen on £4m Premier League defender

Pompey rivals Coventry are keen on ending Rob Holding’s Crystal Palace nightmare.

The experienced centre-back has featured just once for the Premier League side since completing a £4m move to Selhurst Park from Arsenal on the final day of the 2023 summer transfer deadline window. The 29-year-old signed a three-year deal after making more than 160 appearances for the Gunners.

He’s yet to play for current Eagles boss Oliver Glasner, who he has fallen out with, and has in fact been banished to the under-23s this season as his Palace career continues to go nowhere.

According to The Sun, Sky Blues boss Frank Lampard is hoping to convince the centre-back to drop down to the Championship in a bid to resurrect his career. He wants to land the defender on loan in order to help Coventry retain their Championship status.

The Sky Blues are currently 15th in the table - six points above Pompey - with Lampard winning three of his nine matches in charge. Three of those nine games in charge have come as defeats, including a 4-1 loss at Fratton Park on December 21.

Rob Holding has featured just once for Crystal Palace since moving from Arsenal for £4m in 2023 | Getty Images

Preston keen to scupper Swansea hopes of landing defender

Fresh from signing Plymouth defender Lewis Gibson in a deal in excess of £1.5m, Preston North End are now on the trail of Wycombe centre-back Joe Low.

According to our colleagues at the Lancashire Evening Post, Lilywhites boss Paul Heckingbottom wants to bolster his options further with a move for the £750,000-rated player, who is also wanted by Swansea.

A left-sided wing-back is also on North End’s radar as they look to improve on their 14th-placed position in the Championship table.

Low has impressed for Wycombe this season, scoring four goals in 24 League One appearances as the Choirboys sit second in the third-tier standings.

Pompey travel to Adams Park to face Wycombe in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday. It’s not clear at this moment whether the defender will feature in that game as interest in his services ramps up.